“Tasteless Dress”: People React To Jennifer Lopez’s Revenge Dress At Ben Affleck’s Film Premiere

Jennifer Lopez’s revenge dress drew comparisons with a table runner upon going viral. J.Lo appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Friday (September 6). She stunned in a disco ball-esque dress at the premiere of Unstoppable at Roy Thomson Hall amid her public divorce from Ben Affleck.
The 55-year-old singer made her debut wearing a gown from Tamara Ralph’s Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection, Harper’s Bazaar reported on Saturday (September 7).
Jennifer’s striking, form-fitting, floor-length dress featured a bold, eye-catching design. The main body of the dress was covered in what looked like mirrored or metallic tiles or sequins, creating a highly reflective surface.
The Atlas actress’ attire had high slits on the sides, with black accents of velvet bows. Moreover, the neckline appeared to be high.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety
The Toronto International Film Festival marked the premiere of her newest film, Unstoppable, for which her now ex-husband Ben has a producer credit, as per Harper’s Bazaar.
While the 52-year-old actor didn’t make an appearance, his longtime friend and fellow producer Matt Damon reportedly stepped in for him, even taking pictures with Jennifer on the carpet.
The On the Floor hitmaker’s evening wear ignited various feedback, as a Facebook user commented: “She’s fit. That dress really doesn’t show her off her [curvy] strength.
Image credits: jlo
“It’s basically two sequined table runners tied together. It just shows skin and screams, ‘Look at me!’ I think as per her usual she’s going for shock value.”
A person wrote: “She is beautiful in anything she wears, except this. A table runner is a good description.”
Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
“Totally a tasteless dress!” someone else penned. “I’ve always loved her and still do but a woman who shows less and leaves more to the imagination shows class!”
A netizen shared: “I admire her fitness and drive but she’s a mom and I don’t think this is appropriate apparel to wear.
“Personally, I don’t like this outfit. It has no color. Plus, how can anyone walk and move wearing that.”
A separate individual chimed in: “I would understand this dress if she was the star of a 70’s themed movie but this is a supporting role in a sports-themed movie.
“This just screams look at me, look at me…I desperately need attention. How about just [supporting] the movie and main actors in a low-key way.
Image credits: jlo
“Not everything needs to be over the top. At this point, JLo going understated would have more shock value.”
“Jenny from the Block” has been at the receiving end of various mockery this year. Recently, stand-up comedian George Lopez called out the songstress for posting an endearing mirror selfie.
“Have you ever seen a dude more miserable in a marriage than Ben Affleck?” George said during an appearance on the Politickin’ podcast.
Image credits: jlo
In the selfie in question, which was posted on August 31, Jennifer showcased her body in the mirror.
Nevertheless, George criticized the star, saying: “It’s almost like she’s already moved on.”
Jennifer and Ben got engaged for the first time in 2002 after the Batman star surprised the dancer with a 6.1-carat pink diamond that reportedly cost $2.5 million.
However, they separated just two years afterward, citing the overwhelming media attention they were receiving as a reason.
They tied the knot in 2022, with Jennifer posting a celebratory Instagram post that read: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
Their relationship became tense in early 2024, with rumors circulating that a separation was inevitable. The gossip became reality on August 20, when Jennifer finally filed for divorce from the actor in LA County, USA, Superior Court.
"If my body looked like hers, I'd wear this dress too," a reader commented
