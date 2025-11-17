Hey Pandas, What Is The One Thing You Wanted So Bad When You Were Younger? (Closed)

Describe what you wanted really bad when you were younger.
#1
A horse.
I wanted a big friend to throw my arms around, to tell everything, to care for, to cuddle with, to be outside with, to spend as much time as possible with. Didn’t happen, I grew up rather poor.
When I was 21 my then-boyfriend-now-husband came up with the idea of finding a “care horse” for me; meaning you pay a certain amount of money a month and usually have certain days a week where you do the work and ride. Found one. Three months later the owner asked us, if we wanted the mare. He had had surgery, couldn’t go back to work and started struggling financially. It was a risk but we took her. She was with us for 7 years, old, grey, increasing health problems, a whole lot of work, a whole lot of money, nuts sometimes, no riding possible any longer after two years – didn’t matter, we took her because she was herself and cherished every moment until she passed away in 2018.
I still can’t bring myself to get rid of most of her stuff, though. She was that friend I longed for as a child.
Long story short: It’s never too late to get what you wanted as a child.
#2
I really wanted one of the holiday barbies to play with. My parents kept telling me when I was older and would ask every day. My reason was I’m older. When they said I wasn’t I said I’m 1 days older! I was like 5 at the time.
#3
Oddly enough.. a tattoo. My dad always had them and I was closer to my dad than my mom, I wanted one of my favorite stuffed bear but now that I’ve grown up I’d most likely never get one, it’s been 8 years and I still have my bear. I’ve had it since I was 3 so 11 years.
#4
A little, adorable baby chick
I still want some
#5
I really wanted a Furby. Got one and my cousin broke it within a week of me having it. No one believed me that she broke it and i never got a new one nor was she told off. Still angry about it some 25years later
#6
I wanted an American Girl doll and book. Specially Molly. Unfortunately for me, they were way too expensive for us to afford. My dad did make paper dolls out of an American Girl catalog. It was a sweet gesture. I’d actually still want one but 30 years later I still can’t afford it! 😭
#7
Wings. Fairy or angel wings.
I would literally pray every night for wings so I could fly around
#8
I always wanted a Build a Bear and those Flip a Zoo animals
Still don’t have neither :(
#9
Oddly enough, I wanted to be grown up, now that I am…..I wish I could go back to being a kid lol
#10
A Red Rider rifle
#11
friends…
#12
when i was eight, i really wanted a hamster. i had a whole campaign and everything. my parents said i could get one, but then i found out hamsters were illegal in hawaii and my dreams were crushed. after that, i wanted a guinea pig, but my parents always said no. i sometimes wonder if they already knew hamsters were illegal and just set me up to please me.
#13
Love. As a child, my 2 sisters and I were left with our grandparents. One was Grandma’s s favorite and the other was Granpa’s. I was neglected and abused. I tried to get them to love me. I would get slapped for ‘speaking without being spoken to first’. If I looked in the mirror I was told, ‘ stop looking at yourself, you’re too ugly.’ One day my parents came to visit and said they were taking me home after dinner. When dinner was almost over I was told to take a bath and then we’d head ‘home’. As soon as I got into the bathtub I heard their car drive down the driveway. I ran to the bathroom window yelling for them to wait and crying my eyes out. My grandmother rushed in and gave me a beating, giving me a ‘real reason to cry’, as she put it. Several years later my parents divorced and my father wanted my sister to live with him. I wanted to live with him too. He said no. Just her. Yeah. So I always really wanted love and never got it. Oh so many stories.
#14
a horse, demon wings, to be a Luca sea creature, the power of shapeshift, the ability to talk to animals, a pet dragon once i wanted to be a barbie so i could have “barbie powers” which included a whole range of things that i’m too lazy to type (as well as the rest of that sentence)
#15
The ability to go over to my friend’s houses and have a social life outside of school :/
For context my mom was extremely overprotective and was paranoid I’d be kidnapped in our small town of 1500 people. So her solution was to basically make me a prisoner in my own home.
I’m allowed to now but I don’t have any more friends in my town except like one guy I haven’t talked to for 2 years.
#16
A freaking Harley Davidson, but after growing up, I think I never want any vehicle except for a Volvo car.
Safety comes first and I wanna live further without broken body.
#17
Micky Dolenz.
