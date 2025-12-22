“She Knew”: Fans Are Sure Jennifer Lawrence Mocked DiCaprio’s Dating History In Recent Interview

On December 17, 2025, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, discussing their careers and personal lives in a candid conversation.
Despite the plethora of insights about their craft and performances, all fans are talking about is an awkward moment where the 35-year-old actress seemingly shaded the Titanic star.
During the interview, Lawrence spoke about her admiration for DiCaprio’s work in the 2025 movie One Battle After Another.
“I really loved seeing you be a dad,” the Hunger Games star said before making a comment that not only left fans astounded but convinced them she was trolling her Don’t Look Up co-star.
Fans are convinced Jennifer Lawrence trolled Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life
After praising DiCaprio’s performance, Lawrence expressed disappointment at the fact that the 51-year-old actor did not have a daughter in real life.
She said, “I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter,” followed by a brief pause. “You look great with one,” she added with a smile.
The comment seemingly caught DiCaprio off guard, who responded with an awkward chuckle before Lawrence quickly changed the subject.
The interaction went viral, and many fans were convinced that the Die My Love actress was actually shading her former co-star over his history of dating younger women.
“She knew what she was doing,” one user commented in a Reddit thread discussing the viral moment.
Another person stated, “I think they were both acutely aware of what she was doing and all the gossip about him and younger women lol.”
Others disagreed with the narrative and felt that Lawrence was offering genuine praise for DiCaprio’s role as a washed-up revolutionary in the Paul Thomas Anderson directorial.
“She’s not trolling him about the younger women,” commented one user.
“She’s saying he did such a good job playing a teenage girl’s father that she feels like he’d be good at it in real life.”
Leonardo DiCaprio has a long list of exes younger than him
Aside from his critically acclaimed performances, DiCaprio is also known for dating younger women.
In 2015, a Redditor compiled a list of the actor’s former girlfriends, indicating he had never dated anyone under the age of 25 by the time he was 44 years old.
In 2022, DiCaprio made headlines when he was linked with the then-19-year-old model Eden Polani. However, sources close to the actor were quick to squash these claims.
In the same year, he was rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid, who was 27 at the time, with reports suggesting the Inception star was looking for a more mature relationship.
Since 2023, the Killers of the Flower Moon star has reportedly been in a relationship with 27-year-old Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has an age gap of roughly 24 years.
In a 2025 interview with Esquire, DiCaprio admitted his outlook on personal and professional relationships had changed since turning 50.
He said, ”It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time.”
“Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life—the personal, professional—it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore.”
Leonardo DiCaprio warned Jennifer Lawrence about working with Martin Scorsese
Speaking of DiCaprio’s professional relationships, the actor is set to reunite with director Martin Scorsese for their seventh collaboration.
In September 2025, it was revealed that the acclaimed filmmaker would direct an adaptation of the novel What Happens at Night, with DiCaprio and Lawrence attached to the leading roles.
During their chat, DiCaprio warned the Silver Linings Playbook star about working with Scorsese. “If you don’t have a DVD player, get one,” the actor advised Lawrence, warning her that the 83-year-old director will “give you a lot of film references.”
Before teaming up with the duo, Lawrence is set to return to familiar grounds with an appearance in Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming installment of the Hunger Games franchise.
On the other hand, DiCaprio was reportedly in talks to play Evel Knievel in director Damien Chazelle’s biopic about the motorcycle daredevil.
