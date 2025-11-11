Jennifer Lawrence Plays Basketball And The Photoshop Games Begin (29 pics)

Apparently Hunger games is not the only game Jennifer Lawrence participates in. Recently a photo of her playing basketball hit the (inter)net and Photoshop trolls absolutely loved it!
They’ve expressed their love in these hilarious photo edits that have found a home in Reddit’s Photoshop battles section.
Fingers getting itchy? Then get to work! Just don’t forget to submit your edits below!
More info: reddit (h/t: DeMilked)
Original photo
#1
Image source: hubii
#2
Image source: davepollotart
#3
Image source: ZotuX
#4
Image source: -doitforjohnny-
#5
Image source: TSirKSAlot
#6
Image source: takerone
#7
Image source: BulkTech
#8
Image source: ohthatdave
#9
Image source: WiltonsWorld
#10
Image source: lee98
#11
Image source: rumirama
#12
Image source: npr.org
#13
Image source: dropshadow79
#14
#15
Image source: tarotbythom.com
#16
Image source: Canamcrue
#17
Image source: nevereverseenbefore
#18
Image source: AfterDinnerBurrito
#19
#20
Image source: bonkavonk
#21
Image source: DrWankalot
#22
#23
Image source: kicktheballpointpen
#24
#25
#26
#27
Image source: TimBurton!
#28
Image source: ohnosharks
#29
