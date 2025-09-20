Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade Hits Back at Backlash Over Her Intimate Life With Husband

Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade has responded directly to critics who questioned her marriage to Daniel McCormack.
Carmen, 25, spoke candidly about how the scrutiny made her feel, insisting that her personal boundaries deserve to be respected.
Alongside her sister, Lupita, and Daniel himself, the couple pushed back against the constant speculations.
Carmen stated that prying questions about intimacy cross the line
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
Carmen and Lupita are conjoined twins who share some ribs, their circulatory system, and their digestive and reproductive systems.
They do, however, each have their own heart, a set of lungs, and a stomach. Due to the risks, the twins have opted against separation surgery.
Considering their condition, the twins have become used to attention. Carmen said she had grown used to curiosity, but certain questions, particularly after she was married, felt dehumanizing.
Image credits: Instagram/andrade_glupe
“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order (to) humanize us,” she told People magazine.
Her sister Lupita felt the strain as well, especially when strangers insisted on questioning her about Daniel.
“I don’t like being asked if I am ever going to love (Daniel),” she said. “I love him as a brother. That’s about it.”
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
Daniel, 28, has also faced endless curiosity about his marriage to Carmen and his relationship with Lupita.
“People are obsessed with s*x, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f*cking business,” he stated.
Netizens were largely sympathetic to the sisters’ frustration with questions about their intimate lives.
Image credits: Instagram/andrade_glupe
“I don’t understand why people would even think to ask them. I do understand the curiosity, but keep it to yourself. They are human beings with feelings. They are not circus animals for god’s sake,” one commenter wrote.
“Why do people think this is any of their business? These ladies have learned to deal with their situation and as long as it’s working for them, I don’t need to hear all the details,” wrote another.
Carmen and Daniel’s relationship has caught a lot of attention online
Carmen and Daniel’s relationship began in 2020 after they met on the dating app Hinge.
Four years later, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Lover’s Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut.
“It was pretty. It was autumn, which made it even prettier,” Carmen stated. “I did not wear white (and) I don’t regret it. I don’t like white, but that’s just my thing.”
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
But alongside the happy memories came the criticism. Carmen said many outsiders assumed her marriage was “fragile.”
Some even claimed Daniel must be “cheating on me on the side” or that “he’s just kind of here for the bag.”
Carmen quickly dismissed those assumptions with humor. “I’ve got no money,” she laughed.
Carmen explained that her dynamic with Daniel requires constant communication, especially since she and Lupita share a body, according to AOL.
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
“It’s funny because I stay up later than Lupita, but when Daniel sleeps over, I fall asleep quickly, and he stays up talking with her,” she recalled in a YouTube video.
Carmen admitted that she feels torn at times. “I want to spend so much time with Daniel. So we try to come up with compromises. Like, (Lupita) will choose where we go out to dinner, or what activity we’re going to do.”
Through it all, Lupita made her support clear. “I just want to see my sister happy,” she said. “I don’t think people understand he would not be around whatsoever if we didn’t get along.”
Despite their fame, the twins clarified that they still work regular jobs
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
Considering their fame and notable social media presence, speculations are abounding that Carmen and Lupita have become wealthy.
While their shared YouTube has more than 256,000 subscribers, Carmen explained that their earnings were modest.
“We still have to work 50 hours a week to make ends meet/unexpected expenses,” she said.
They are involved in other projects, however, such as a role in Brandon Rogers’ Night in the Park.
Image credits: Instagram/carmen_soland
“Even with our schedules being so busy, we love making time for projects like this. It was such a fun experience and we can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Carmen stated.
Ultimately, Carmen noted that people should be more aware that not every person with a disability is there to satisfy the internet’s curiosity.
“Not every disabled person is there for your curiosity and education because they’re not made to be advocates for their disability,” she said.
