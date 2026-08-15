Jennifer Lawrence: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jennifer Lawrence
August 15, 1990
Indian Hills, Kentucky, US
36 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Jennifer Lawrence?
Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is an American actress and producer known for her compelling performances and candid public persona. She navigates both independent dramas and major blockbusters with remarkable versatility. Her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide.
Lawrence’s breakthrough arrived with her Oscar-nominated portrayal of a struggling teenager in Winter’s Bone. She achieved international stardom soon after as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series, solidifying her status as a global icon.
Early Life and Education
Jennifer Lawrence grew up in Indian Hills, Kentucky, where her father Gary owned a construction company. Her mother Karen managed a summer camp, fostering an independent spirit alongside two older brothers.
A talent scout discovered Lawrence during a New York City visit at age fourteen. She soon left Kammerer Middle School to pursue acting, quickly securing commercial work and television roles.
Notable Relationships
Jennifer Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019, following a high-profile engagement that garnered media attention. Their union signaled a conscious shift toward a more private personal life for the acclaimed actress.
Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their son, Cy Maroney, in 2022, embracing parenthood. The couple maintains a low profile, balancing successful careers in film and art while raising their child.
Career Highlights
Jennifer Lawrence garnered her first Academy Award nomination for her raw performance in the independent film Winter’s Bone. She then secured an Oscar for Best Actress at age 22 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.
Beyond acting, Lawrence co-founded her production company Excellent Cadaver in 2018. She expanded into producing projects like Causeway and Die My Love, also advocating for women’s reproductive rights.
To date, Lawrence has collected a BAFTA Award and three Golden Globe Awards, showcasing her wide critical appeal. Her diverse film roles have solidified her as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“My career is one thing in my life that I don’t apologize for. It’s truly the only thing I have that is mine.”
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