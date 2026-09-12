Jennifer Hudson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jennifer Hudson
September 12, 1981
Chicago, Illinois, US
45 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Jennifer Hudson?
Jennifer Kate Hudson is an American singer and actress renowned for her powerful, resonant voice and commanding stage presence. Her impactful performances consistently captivate audiences across music and film.
She first burst into the public eye as a finalist on the third season of American Idol, where her undeniable vocal talent quickly made her a fan favorite.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Englewood on Chicago’s South Side, Jennifer Kate Hudson discovered her passion for singing within the church choir at age seven. Her mother, Darnell Donerson, and maternal grandmother, Julia, nurtured her early musical talents.
She attended Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, graduating in 1999, before briefly enrolling at Langston University and then transferring to Kennedy-King College to continue her studies.
Notable Relationships
Jennifer Hudson is currently dating rapper and actor Common, a relationship they publicly confirmed in 2024. Earlier, she was engaged to David Otunga for nearly a decade and previously dated James Peyton.
Hudson shares a son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., with her former fiancé David Otunga, with whom she co-parents.
Career Highlights
Jennifer Hudson’s breakthrough came with her Academy Award-winning portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 film Dreamgirls, a role that secured her widespread critical acclaim. Her powerful rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” became an iconic cinematic moment.
Beyond her acting success, Hudson launched a successful music career with her self-titled debut album, which won a Grammy for Best R&B Album. She also founded the Julian D. King Gift Foundation in honor of her nephew.
In 2022, Hudson achieved EGOT status, earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, making her one of the youngest and most celebrated artists to reach this prestigious milestone.
Signature Quote
“Dreams do come true. If anyone’s proof of that, it’s me.”
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