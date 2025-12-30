Jenelle Evans, 34, Breaks Silence On Drastic Mommy Makeover That Stunned Everyone

Jenelle Evans, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, has come forward with the full story behind the drastic mommy makeover she underwent earlier this month after three pregnancies.
The 34-year-old surprised her fans by sharing before-and-after photos on Instagram on December 18, confirming that she had gone to Las Vegas for surgery that included a tummy tuck and replacement breast implants.
For Evans, sharing her progress wasn’t an easy task. She feared being criticized as superficial by those who oppose plastic surgery, but ultimately went through with the post because she felt fellow moms needed to hear a message:
“You are not the only one dealing with this.”
Jenelle Evans explained the “painful” process behind the recent before-and-after that stunned her fans
According to Evans, her physical struggles were something that workouts simply could not fix.
Years of pregnancy left her with separated abdominal muscles, a condition known as diastasis recti, and stretched skin that refused to tighten no matter how hard she trained.
“I just wanted everyone to know that I am just as normal as you guys,” she said in an interview with People Magazine. “I try not to look at the negative comments.”
Dr. Rachel Mason explained to Evans that the separation in her abdomen went beyond what the body can repair on its own.
Because of this, she recommended a tummy tuck, which would allow her to stitch the separated muscles back into their proper position while removing the loose skin that remains after childbirth.
At the same time, the former reality TV star also needed a breast implant replacement for medical reasons.
“I had to get my [implants] redone because they were saline, and saline is only good for 10 years,” she explained.
Evans decided to combine the two procedures into one big “mommy makeover.”
The procedure left Evans with limited autonomy, unable to get out of bed without help
Recovery, Evans admitted, was more grueling than she had anticipated.
“You literally have to have help being pulled up out of bed,” she said, describing the intense difficulty of engaging her abdominal muscles. “You are going to be doing the hunchwalk for three to four weeks.”
Evans also touched on the emotional challenge of being forced to stop her daily routine and rest, especially as a mother who is used to being constantly on the move.
Despite sharing all aspects of her progress online, both the good and the bad, many critics still believed she should’ve opted for a less invasive approach and simply “tried harder” in the gym.
The remarks, Evans said, made her feel discouraged and that her feelings about her body weren’t valid, something she believes many moms around the world have felt at some point.
She said she wanted to show her fans they were “not alone.”
The former reality TV star hopes to keep sharing content about her recovery and progress with her fans
Her children have witnessed the grueling recovery first hand.
Her 8 year old daughter, Ensley, was so shocked by the pain her mother was in that she said she never wants a procedure like this in her future. Evans assured her that she never needs to make that choice.
“You do not have to, do not worry, this is not something you have to do when you are older.”
Nearly one month after surgery, Evans says she is finally able to see the transformation happening.
“I think today is the first day that I looked at myself and was like, ‘Wow, I can see more swelling has gone down and I can see definition in my body now,’” she said.
“I can see my abs starting to come out and the definition of the curves in the sides of my hips. Everything is just, I feel like I am transforming.”
Support from close family and friends has reinforced her belief that she made the right decision for her own wellbeing.
She reportedly plans to continue documenting her progress for followers on her YouTube channel so that women can, in her opinion, see what recovery truly looks like behind the glamour of social media.
“Good for you.” Evans’ transformation divided viewers
