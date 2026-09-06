Jeff Foxworthy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jeff Foxworthy
September 6, 1958
Atlanta, Georgia, US
68 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Jeff Foxworthy?
Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy is an American stand-up comedian, recognized for his relatable observational humor rooted in Southern culture and family life. His comedic style often turns everyday experiences into widespread laughs.
Foxworthy’s breakout moment arrived with his iconic “You Might Be a Redneck If…” one-liners, which quickly resonated with audiences across the country. This signature phrase launched him into national prominence and became a cultural touchstone.
Early Life and Education
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Jeffrey Foxworthy grew up as the first of three children to Carole Linda Camp and IBM executive Jimmy Abstance Foxworthy. His family background, including a grandfather who served as a Hapeville firefighter, provided early life experiences that later influenced his comedy.
He attended Hapeville High School before enrolling at the Georgia Institute of Technology, though he departed prior to graduating. For five years, Foxworthy worked in mainframe computer maintenance at IBM, a career path similar to his father’s, before pursuing comedy full-time.
Notable Relationships
Jeff Foxworthy has been married to Pamela Gregg since September 18, 1985, a long-standing relationship that began after they met at Atlanta’s Punchline comedy club. Their enduring partnership often features in his clean, family-oriented comedy routines.
Foxworthy shares two daughters, Jordan and Julianne, with whom he is actively involved, often speaking about the joys and challenges of fatherhood. The family maintains their residence in Atlanta, Georgia.
Career Highlights
Jeff Foxworthy’s stand-up career soared with the release of his “You Might Be a Redneck If…” album in 1993, which topped comedy charts and achieved multi-platinum status. This success cemented his reputation as one of the best-selling comedy recording artists in history.
He further expanded his reach as a founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a highly successful venture that led to films, a radio show, and the television series Blue Collar TV. Foxworthy also hosted the popular game show Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
To date, Foxworthy has been a multiple Grammy Award nominee and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2014, solidifying his influence in American entertainment.
Signature Quote
“Redneck is: the glorious absence of sophistication.”
Follow Us