Boss Hides A Camera In New Hire’s Office, Doesn’t Realize She Found It On Day 1 After His Oddly Specific Remarks Roused Her Suspicions

It’s easy to understand some business owners’ desire to know and control everything that goes on at their company, but it can spiral out of control. One woman on Reddit is wondering whether that’s happened to her after realizing that her bosses were spying on her personal office with a camera that they haven’t told her about. Is it just a general sense of distrust towards employees, or something more?
Even if workplace surveillance is legal (which isn’t necessarily true depending on where you are), it can be quite an excessive and unreasonable measure. It was clear from their interactions that the bosses were definitely watching through the camera and also that they seemed to think that she wasn’t aware she was being watched. Read on to get the whole story and see how Reddit responded.
One woman started getting suspicious when she noticed that her boss was making comments revealing that he knew a bit more than he should
When she found the camera being used to spy on her, she started to wonder what she should do next
She started wondering whether she should have been informed and whether what was happening was even legal
Let’s start with one of the hottest questions – “is this even legal?”
The answer depends on where you are in the world. In the U.S., where the author of the Reddit post seems to be from, federal laws do not prohibit surveillance like this, leaving it up to states to decide what sort of surveillance is acceptable. A blog post on superlawyers.com breaks down some of the nuance of workplace surveillance law in the U.S.:
Federal law prohibits:
Differences in state law across the US make the issue even more complex and uncertain
Many courts also place emphasis on a “reasonable expectation of privacy,” so in many situations, places like bathrooms or employee lounges are considered off-limits. Most aspects of employee privacy and surveillance, however, vary from state to state. We don’t know what state the author lives in, but general legal advice (as well as principles of ethical behavior) dictates that the right thing would be to inform employees that they are being surveilled.
Two things lept out at us in this case, and for other commenters as well:
Commenters had all sorts of advice for this woman. It ranged from level-headed tips to wacky schemes and everything in between
