13-Year-Old World Of Warcraft Fan Lies To Other Gamers He’s 14, 4 Years Later Has To Go To College Because Of It

Whether it is to avoid punishment or embarrassment, sometimes we all lie. However, some lies which suppose to help us get out of uncomfortable situations can escalate into something so immense that telling the truth is no longer an option. So what can you do instead? Well, if you are dedicated to your lie enough you can take an example from one Reddit user who took the effort to turn their lie into reality. (Facebook cover image: Jason Burrows)
A couple of years ago, when somebody on Reddit asked to share one lie that got so out of hand that it became part of your life, tossoff72936492749 decided to share his story. Then, the 13-year-old World of Warcraft fan told a seemingly innocent lie to his online friends – he pretended to be 14 years old.
However, this lie caught up to him when 4 years later his gamer friends began asking questions about his college plans. That’s when the whole situation took an intriguing turn. Instead of coming clean or making even more lies, the young gamer decided to actually graduate school early.
“When I was 13 I was playing world of Warcraft and someone asked me my age. 13 was so young so I lied and said I was 14, cause that meant I was so much more mature. Well I kept playing wow, with the same group of people, and 4 years later they thought I was 18.
Someone started asking me how my applications to college were going since I was that age. Being caught in the lie about my age I played along and asked for advice. I played along with the advice which resulted in me actually putting in a college application to a university and…. I got in. As a high school junior.
So to keep up this lie about my age I now had to finish high school quickly so I could actually go to this university that accepted me. The great part is that I was able to do this by overloading my spring semester of “Senior” year high school with online classes (yay Florida online high school). I managed to graduate high school a year early and went to university a year early to keep this lie going.
So here I am, at a university 1000miles from my home state, finished my BS and am now doing a masters, all because 14 sounded way more mature than 13 on a f**king video game.”
As it turns out being committed to your lies sometimes pays off. Tossoff72936492749 life was completely transformed, from an unmotivated gamer, they turned into an accomplished student.
