Woman Can’t Control Her Jealousy, Makes Partner Take A Lie-Detector Test Each Time He Gets Home

Look, we’ve all been there. Whether it’s a coworker getting praise, a friend being invited somewhere without you, or a sibling getting attention, we’ve all had to wrestle with that green-eyed monster that surfaces from time to time. But healthy relationships require us to keep that beast in check—and that starts with something else that can be surprisingly complicated: trust. After all, it’s what keeps jealousy from creeping in and lets both people feel secure and respected.
But trust seemed hard to come by in Debbi Wood’s relationship. Dubbed the “world’s most jealous woman,” she had some pretty intense ideas about what her partner, Steve, needed to do to prove he was being faithful. And yes, one of them involved a lie detector.
Sometimes, jealousy can be sparked by just a small seed of doubt
Here’s how it appears to have taken root in Debbi and Steve’s relationship
Debbi and Steve met in 2011, under relatively normal circumstances. According to the Daily Mail, Debbi—who’d been married twice—had moved back to her native Scotland from the US in 2010 after the end of a long-term relationship left her heartbroken. She hadn’t exactly planned on dating again, but a mutual friend introduced her to Steve, some 12 years her junior, on Facebook a year later. After exchanging messages for several weeks, the pair arranged to meet in London.
By Debbi’s account, the date went well. As she later told the Daily Mail: “I knew we were meant to be a couple when we shared our first kiss under London Bridge. I didn’t mean to fall in love again after my last relationship but Steve stole my heart.”
But the distance between them soon complicated their new relationship. As things became more serious and they began making plans to move in together, Debbi discovered that Steve had been seeing another woman around the time they first met. Steve reportedly told her that he hadn’t considered them exclusive because they lived so far apart, and Debbi ultimately forgave him.
But it seems that revelation was already enough to plant a seed of doubt. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Debbi explained, “I started to doubt whether or not he could be faithful.”
standret / Magnific (not the actual photo)
As mistrust grew, so did the rules Steve had to live by
That mistrust only intensified after they moved in together. Debbi said her jealousy became increasingly difficult to control, and she began closely monitoring Steve’s movements. By 2013, when the couple appeared on ITV’s This Morning with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, she had already been dubbed the “world’s most jealous woman”—and perhaps for good reason.
It turned out that her jealousy and mistrust came with some pretty intense rules and requirements for Steve. She checked his bank statements and phone records, while also installing childproof filters on his laptop and mobile phone to keep him from accessing images of women, according to the Daily Telegraph.
But she didn’t stop there. According to Debbi, one night an advert for a women’s razor came on, and she became fixated on the idea that Steve might be attracted to the model. She subsequently banned him from watching programs that featured women—including The Weakest Link, because she worried he might have a thing for its host, Anne Robinson.
However, that still wasn’t enough to put her mind at ease. Debbi told This Morning hosts that she had eventually turned to an even more, shall we say, non-traditional way of reassuring herself that Steve was being faithful: a lie-detector test every time he walked through the front door.
Ironically, Steve said the idea may have originated with him. He recalled joking that he would “even take a lie-detector test” to prove he wasn’t doing anything wrong when he went out. Debbi, however, took the suggestion seriously and ran with it, eventually buying a lie-detector kit online.
“It was my only way of knowing for sure if Steve’s eyes were wandering,” she told the Daily Mail.
“Even if Steve pops out for 15 minutes to buy a pint of milk, I make him take a lie detector test as soon as he gets home.
“I get so worried that he’s been eyeing up the shop assistant that I just have to know the truth,” she added.
Samuel Yongbo Kwon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A diagnosis sheds light on Debbi’s jealousy
We’ve all heard the saying “once bitten, twice shy,” and Debbi herself described her previous relationship as traumatic and said it contributed to her jealousy issues. But there turned out to be more to her extreme jealousy than just a painful past: she was diagnosed with Othello syndrome in September 2013.
Named after Shakespeare’s tragedy, Othello syndrome is a form of pathological jealousy in which a person becomes convinced that their partner is being unfaithful despite a lack of evidence. According to psychologist Sebastian Ocklenburg, Ph.D., writing for Psychology Today, it’s a psychosis in which someone “strongly believes their partner may be unfaithful, even though there is no real proof of cheating.” The condition takes its name from Shakespeare’s Othello, whose unfounded suspicions about his wife’s fidelity ultimately lead to tragedy.
But what exactly separates pathological jealousy from the everyday variety? As FasPsych explains, “Ordinary jealousy is common. Pathological jealousy is not a mood. It is a clinical presentation in which a person holds a fixed, poorly evidenced conviction that a partner is unfaithful, then organizes monitoring, confrontation, and sometimes violence around that belief.”
That distinction puts some of Debbi’s behavior into a different context. The checks, restrictions, and tests weren’t simply isolated expressions of insecurity. They were part of a broader pattern of monitoring and reassurance-seeking driven by fears about his fidelity.
The Daily Mail reported in 2013 that Debbi was reportedly receiving treatment for her issues, including therapy and anti-anxiety medication. The couple married in 2014. And over time, there appeared to be some improvement. When she and Steve returned to This Morning about a year after their first appearance, they said things had gotten better. The lie-detector tests had become less frequent—only “once in a blue moon.”
“I’m willing to put up with it,” Steve said, “because I know we’re soulmates. She’s so special to me and a bit of jealousy here and there won’t change that.”
Here’s how the internet reacted to Debbi and Steve’s story
Follow Us