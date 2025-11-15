Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

by

The post with all the badly spelled signs is hilarious, I bet there’s loads more! Share a picture of one you’ve taken or one from the internet, the funnier the better!

#1 Eating Carpet Strictly Prohibited

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Image source: ba-bamail.com

#2 Do Not Exorcise Demon Doggos On The Golf Course!

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

#3 Would You Like Fries With Your Bag Of Mice?

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Image source: sheknows.com

#4 I’m Not Vegan But That’s Too Much

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#5 No Thanks, I Need Those

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#6 Comply Or Else.

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#7 I Have No Words, Only A Really Great Imagination

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#8 Soup Specific

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#9 Greatfruth!

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#10 Interesting Orange Apples

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#11 Used To Work For A Bakery, These Labels Were Already There When I Got There.

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#12 It Certainly Looks Fresh…

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Image source: dailynewsdig.com

#13 It’s The Sticker…

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#14 Chinese Fire Extinguishers Usually Have Very Interesting Translations

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#15 But…those Tasty Umbrellas!

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#16 Highway Outside Of Dalton, Ga(Us).

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#17 Local Dunkin

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#18 Freebie!

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#19 Ah, What Nice Kitties.

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#20 I Found This Strangely Satisfying

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#21 Toliet Paper Only!

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#22 So, Anti Facebook/Youtube/Bored Panda?

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#23 Flesh Sticks

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#24 Fcuk

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#25 This Nail Stamp I Have, Idk What It Is But It Took Me A Good 10 Minutes To Figure It Out

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

#26 Fresh Baked Fresh Fruit, Blue Berry Pie Bread, Death Pills

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Image source: source

#27 At Least You Can Buy Ice….

Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hulu Live TV
Here’s How Much Hulu is Raising Its Prices for Live TV
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2019
Hey Pandas, Submit Photos Of Your Cat And Dog Both Together In One Picture (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Good Times Animated Reboot is Happening at Netflix
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2020
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Pets Have Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About HGTV’s “Desert Flippers”
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2017
I Gave Music Instruments The Personality Of Musicians
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.