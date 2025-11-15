Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Funny Misspelled Or Badly Translated Sign

The post with all the badly spelled signs is hilarious, I bet there’s loads more! Share a picture of one you’ve taken or one from the internet, the funnier the better!
#1 Eating Carpet Strictly Prohibited
#2 Do Not Exorcise Demon Doggos On The Golf Course!
#3 Would You Like Fries With Your Bag Of Mice?
#4 I’m Not Vegan But That’s Too Much
#5 No Thanks, I Need Those
#6 Comply Or Else.
#7 I Have No Words, Only A Really Great Imagination
#8 Soup Specific
#9 Greatfruth!
#10 Interesting Orange Apples
#11 Used To Work For A Bakery, These Labels Were Already There When I Got There.
#12 It Certainly Looks Fresh…
#13 It’s The Sticker…
#14 Chinese Fire Extinguishers Usually Have Very Interesting Translations
#15 But…those Tasty Umbrellas!
#16 Highway Outside Of Dalton, Ga(Us).
#17 Local Dunkin
#18 Freebie!
#19 Ah, What Nice Kitties.
#20 I Found This Strangely Satisfying
#21 Toliet Paper Only!
#22 So, Anti Facebook/Youtube/Bored Panda?
#23 Flesh Sticks
#24 Fcuk
#25 This Nail Stamp I Have, Idk What It Is But It Took Me A Good 10 Minutes To Figure It Out
#26 Fresh Baked Fresh Fruit, Blue Berry Pie Bread, Death Pills
#27 At Least You Can Buy Ice….
