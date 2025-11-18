Mom Forced To Hire Babysitter As Grandma Jealous Of Teacher Stopped Sending Kid To Daycare

When musician Gary Allan said, “You can be the moon and still be jealous of the stars” it just made me think how accurate he was, because jealousy is such a human emotion. Of course, everyone experiences it, but people should know when it’s consuming them and they act rashly because of it.
For instance, the original poster’s (OP) daughter liked her teacher more than her grandma who got jealous of this and refused to send her to daycare. Well, hiring a babysitter was the only option left for mom, but this just angered the grandma!
It’s human to feel jealous, but the problem starts when you let it consume you and start acting rashly
The poster lives with her mom and has a 4-year-old daughter, Anna, who goes to daycare as they both work full-time, and she gets a subsidy on the tuition if the kid shows up regularly
Anna has a very young teacher who’s animated and energetic, and she’s also the kid’s favorite person in the world, so she refuses to leave when grandma picks her up
Grandma was extremely jealous of her, claimed she’s just a rich white girl trying to save the poor kids, and refused to send the kid to daycare a couple of times
The poster hired a babysitter after hearing this as she needs the kid to attend daycare in order to get the subsidy, but this just angered the grandma
In today’s story, Reddit user aitadaycaresubsidy tells us how her mother’s jealousy left her with no choice but to hire a babysitter. She lives with her mom and has a 4-year-old daughter, Anna, who goes to a daycare where she gets a subsidy on tuition fees as long as her kid shows up.
OP and her mom both work full-time, but as her mom leaves for work later than her, she’s the one who drops Anna off at daycare. The kid has a young teacher who is quite animated and energetic and also comes up with fun and creative ways to keep the kids entertained and engaged at the daycare.
Well, we know how quickly children can get attached to someone, so it was no surprise that the teacher became Anna’s favorite person in the world. When her grandma came to pick her up, she would often hide behind the teacher as she didn’t want to leave. As adorable as the kid’s love for her sounds, grandma didn’t like it and even got jealous.
This jealousy led her to keep Anna to herself rather than send her to daycare when she had less work, and when OP found out that the kid had not gone for some days, she confronted her mom. The grandma argued that she wanted to send Anna to a place with more “family values” rather than with a “rich white girl trying to save the poor kids”.
Now that was just jealous grandma talking, because OP mentions all the amazing things the teacher does for the kids, plus, considering the subsidy, it is the best daycare for Anna. She tried to talk some sense into her mom, but after seeing that it was not going anywhere, the poster was left with no choice but to hire a babysitter. Result? An outraged grandma!
Probably feeling confused, the woman vented online and asked for advice from netizens; well, they didn’t disappoint.
Folks online were quite baffled by the grandma’s behavior after they read the story, and some even taunted that it was real mature of her. To get a comment about this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Richa Ukey, who previously worked for Bedrock Preschool and Daycare. She mentioned that it’s quite common for kids to get overly attached to their teachers; in fact, it had happened to her quite a few times.
“Children are naturally drawn to people who provide them with positive reinforcement. If a teacher recognizes a child’s strengths, provides encouragement, and boosts their self-esteem, the child may develop a strong attachment,” Richa added.
Netizens said that the mom should live separately if the grandma keeps causing trouble, but OP replied that it would not be possible for her financially. Redditors also said that the grandma needs to be taught to not overstep her boundaries and jeopardize Anna’s future. They felt that the teacher’s actions perfectly resemble the “family values” that the grandma says she wants.
Many people highlighted that it sounds like a really good daycare that Anna attends, and it would be a shame if OP lost the subsidy. They also said that it’s important to attend the daycare for the child’s benefit, as the kid learns so many things there.
According to Richa, “Daycare can be an important tool for enhancing a child’s development, particularly in terms of social skills, cognitive growth, language development, and emotional regulation. What’s more, daycares also provide a structured routine and hone self-discipline into the child’s life.”
“Not to forget, children are exposed to peers from diverse backgrounds, which can enhance their understanding of different cultures, customs, and viewpoints, fostering open-mindedness and acceptance.”
People said that finding such good teachers like the one Anna has is not very common these days, and the grandma should be grateful for it. Even Richa told us how fewer and fewer people are opting to get into this field, and how difficult it has become to find dedicated teachers who’ll be patient with the kids.
It seems like the OP has to think about her kid’s benefits rather than ponder her mom’s jealousy, and hiring a babysitter was the best decision in this scenario. Don’t you think so? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks online were adamant that the grandma was overstepping her boundaries, and that it sounds like the best daycare and teacher for the daughter
