Lip Reader Reveals The Comment From JD Vance That Made Ivanka Trump Warn Him “Don’t Say That”

A lip-reading expert has offered a glimpse into a private exchange between Vice President JD Vance and Ivanka Trump during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s White House visit on September 24.
The conversation happened as Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and Ivanka watched Xi arrive ahead of a military review.
According to expert Nicola Hickling, Vance appeared excited to see Donald Trump take center stage at the major diplomatic event.
The lip leader revealed what JD Vance said to Ivanka Trump that led her to warm the Vice President
Vance and Ivanka were standing together with Usha Vance as Trump and Xi took part in the high-profile state visit.
According to Hickling’s interpretation, Vance appeared to be talking about Trump’s moment during the major diplomatic event.
“He’s having his moment. So proud of how far it’s all come. How crazy is that?” Vance allegedly said, according to The Irish Star.
Ivanka then appeared to respond, “Aww, don’t say that. Let him shine.”
She followed that by saying, “We’re outta the woods now. It’s so funny.”
The wording has not been confirmed through an official transcript or recording of the conversation.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The moment came as the group watched events surrounding Xi’s arrival at the White House.
Before his conversation with Ivanka, Hickling analyzed an exchange between Vance and his wife, Usha.
Vance appeared enthusiastic about the occasion and said, “I’m so excited.”
Usha allegedly replied, “You are like a kid who has found their favorite toy.”
Vance then answered with a simple, “Yay.”
The trio was watching Xi Jinping arrive at the White House as part of his three-day state visit to Washington. The visit brought Trump and Xi together to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, and broader U.S.-China relations.
The official ceremony itself was a major production. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as military personnel took part in the formal reception.
The ceremony included military honors and a B-1 Lancer flyover.
Ivanka’s presence at the event also drew attention because she is now a private citizen
Ivanka previously served as an unpaid adviser during her father’s first presidency. However, in 2022, she said she wanted to focus on her family and stay away from politics.
“I love my father very much,” she said at the time. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
Despite that, Ivanka has continued to appear at some major events involving her father.
During Xi’s visit, she sat prominently alongside her daughter Arabella, Vance, and Usha. Several Cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, were positioned farther from the podium.
That seating arrangement itself became a subject of online discussion.
NewsMax host Greta Van Susteren wrote, “Who did the seating arrangement for the Pres and Xi? Ivanka is seated better than Cabinet Secretaries Rubio and Bessent… this is a State visit.”
Journalist Aaron Rupar also questioned why the private citizen was seated alongside senior administration figures.
At the event, Xi used the White House appearance to talk about the future of U.S.-China relations
Xi said the two countries should not turn their differences into an endless confrontation. During his remarks, Xi emphasized that the competition between the nations should be “benign and bounded.”
He also said, “Both sides must uphold the bottom line of avoiding conflict and confrontation.”
Xi added that the two countries could find a way to “coexist in peace.”
He also spoke about his relationship with Trump, saying, “President Trump and I have respect for each other.”
Trump, meanwhile, described their relationship as a “truly great friendship” and said the two countries’ decisions could “promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come.”
Trump also brought up the two countries’ shared history during World War II. He praised American pilots who volunteered to fight in China and described them as “just unbelievable.”
Elsewhere at the event, Xi revealed that two giant pandas would soon arrive at Zoo Atlanta
Xi called the news “a piece of good news” and described pandas as an “envoy of friendship” between China and the United States.
He said, “In a few days, two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people.”
Xi also announced plans to invite 100,000 young Americans to China over the next five years as part of a student-exchange initiative. He said the two countries had differences but remained “deeply intertwined” in their interests and could “build up mutual trust.”
The panda announcement came alongside news that the two countries had extended their trade truce through January. After their private meeting, Trump gave reporters a very short assessment.
“We had a great meeting.”
“Is it just me or Ivanka look particularly unfriendly?” asked one netizen
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