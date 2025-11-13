Jason Momoa Went Back Home To Visit His Grandma, And The Photos Melted People’s Hearts

No matter how rich and famous sometimes stars need to get back to their roots and actor Jason Momoa is the perfect example. Although The Justice League heartthrob has been killing it with box-office with Aquaman, he recently took some time to visit one of the main women in his life – his grandma
Momoa made the internet melt over more than his muscles, with a heartwarming photoshoot alongside his grandma Mabel. Born in Hawaii, the actor spent some of his youth in Iowa where she was born and still lives.
Referring to her fondly as the matriarch, this is not the first time Momoa has made it clear that he is a true grandma’s-boy. Never to busy for family, the Aquaman star previously posted a sweet collage of himself Facetiming with Mabel in his full costume.
While the Aquaman star regularly shouts out his island home, he is equally proud of his Iowa roots which he joked on the post is Hawaii spelled backward (IIAWAH)
“I loved where and how I grew up because both places were rooted in family,” he told the Des Moines Register, “They are really very similar, except there’s more ocean one spot and more corn in the other.”
Momoa even created a home video on the visit
People loved the photos and agreed it was just one more reason to love him
