Jason Momoa: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jason Momoa: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jason Momoa

August 1, 1979

Honolulu, Hawaii, US

47 Years Old

Leo

Jason Momoa: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jason Momoa?

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his rugged charisma. He brings a powerful screen presence to his diverse roles.

His breakout performance as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones captivated global audiences and quickly made him a household name. He later became synonymous with the DC Extended Universe character Aquaman.

Early Life and Education

Family ties strongly shaped Jason Momoa’s early life, growing up with his mother Coni Momoa in Norwalk, Iowa, after his parents divorced shortly after his birth. His father, Joseph Momoa, is of Native Hawaiian descent.

Momoa attended Norwalk High School and later enrolled in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, developing an early interest in marine biology before pursuing a modeling career.

Notable Relationships

Dating Adria Arjona, Jason Momoa recently attended a premiere with her and his two children. He was previously married to actress Lisa Bonet, a relationship that spanned nearly two decades.

Momoa shares daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa with Bonet, with whom he co-parents following their divorce in 2024.

Career Highlights

Jason Momoa found widespread fame portraying Arthur Curry, the superhero Aquaman, across multiple films in the DC Extended Universe. This role cemented his status as a leading action star and garnered significant box office success.

Beyond his iconic superhero work, Momoa launched Mananalu, a company focused on eliminating single-use plastic water bottles. He also produces and stars in the historical drama series Chief of War for Apple TV+.

Signature Quote

“I want to bring more awareness to my people, my culture, my ancestry, and what we’re doing to the world.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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