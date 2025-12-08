Jason Bateman Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Sister Justine

Emmy-winning actor Jason Bateman has opened a door he usually keeps firmly shut.
In a new interview with Esquire, the 56-year-old offered unexpected insight into his relationship with his older sister, Justine Bateman, choosing words that immediately stirred curiosity about what their sibling dynamic looks like behind the scenes.
Despite living close to each other, the actor said he and his sister mostly keep to themselves and share a relationship that functions more like two adults who respect one another than siblings who grew up and played together.
From their different political leanings to the particular nature of their childhood, readers already think they have the answer.
In his profile with the outlet, Jason revealed that he and Justine “don’t see each other a ton,” an admission that surprised many given that the siblings live close to one another and built their careers side by side.
“There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together,’” he said. “There isn’t that. In a great way.”
Despite the distance, Jason described the relationship in a positive way. He said he and his sister have learned to respect and enjoy each other’s company because they value one another as adults, not out of a sense of blood obligation.
“Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling,” he said.
“We hang out, and we’re nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals regardless of the blood thing. I’m seeing her for lunch next week.”
The Bateman siblings grew up in the spotlight, with a thin line separating their work and family lives
To understand why Jason’s recent remarks felt unusual to some viewers, it helps to look at their early family history.
Both siblings entered Hollywood young. Jason starred on Little House on the Prairie; Justine became a fixture on Family Ties. Their father worked in the industry, and the boundary between home life and career life was thin.
Justine later said that the level of fame they experienced as teenagers was overwhelming.
“We were at the level of fame where you just can’t go anywhere,” she told People.
“You just try to keep your head above water… I found it frustrating having no control over what people thought of you.” She added, “I’m not saying I’m ungrateful for fame at all. I’m just saying it’s a crazy emotional experience.”
Jason has likewise acknowledged how nontraditional their upbringing was, once telling Marc Maron that family relationships are not automatically guaranteed:
“Let’s earn the relationship that adults should or could have,” he said. “You’re not handcuffed because of the blood. You’ve gotta earn it.”
Fans have long speculated that the siblings’ “cold” relationship stems from their different political leanings
While neither sibling has ever claimed they are estranged, their public comments, and the way they navigate political territory, have fueled a growing perception that something deeper sits between them.
Both Jason and Justine have made it clear they want their relationship kept separate from ideology, yet their public stances point in noticeably different directions.
Jason has been outspoken against Trump-aligned politics, while Justine has celebrated Trump’s return and stands against what she calls “woke” culture.
“Translation: he can’t stand that his sister is conservative,” a reader wrote.
Justine pushed back against the speculation last year, warning followers not to drag her brother into political debates. “I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us,” she wrote.
However, her comment did little to stop the speculation from continuing.
“Different politics. Have a feeling he’s the one who chose estrangement,” another added.
When it comes to their professional lives, Jason is preparing to direct his third film with Universal’s adaptation of John Grisham’s The Partner.
Justine, on the other hand, has taken a stand against artificial intelligence in the film industry by organizing the CREDO23 Film Festival.
