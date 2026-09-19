Jarvis Cocker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jarvis Cocker
September 19, 1963
Sheffield, England
63 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Jarvis Cocker?
Jarvis Branson Cocker is a British singer and songwriter known for his sharp wit and observational lyrics. He masterfully chronicled British life with humor and poignant social commentary.
His breakout moment came with Pulp’s 1995 album Different Class, which included the anthemic single “Common People.” The album cemented the band’s status as Britpop icons, solidifying Cocker’s place as a reluctant figurehead.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Sheffield, England, Jarvis Cocker was raised primarily by his mother, Christine Connolly, alongside his sister Saskia. His father, Mac Cocker, a DJ, moved to Australia when Jarvis was seven.
He attended City School before pursuing Fine Art and Film studies at Central Saint Martins in London. This education further shaped his unique creative perspective and artistic ambitions.
Notable Relationships
Over the years, Jarvis Cocker has had several public relationships, including dating actress Chloë Sevigny in the late 1990s. He later married French stylist Camille Bidault-Waddington in 2002.
Cocker and Bidault-Waddington, with whom he shares a son named Albert, divorced in 2009. He currently remains married to creative consultant Kim Sion, whom he wed in 2024.
Career Highlights
Jarvis Cocker’s career defining moment arrived with Pulp’s 1995 album Different Class, which became a critical and commercial success. It featured hit singles like “Common People” and “Disco 2000,” capturing the zeitgeist of the Britpop era.
Beyond his work with Pulp, Cocker has cultivated a diverse solo career, releasing albums like Jarvis and Further Complications. He also presented the popular BBC Radio 6 Music show “Jarvis Cocker’s Sunday Service” for several years.
His enduring influence was further recognized when Pulp won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize for Different Class, cementing his status as a significant figure in British music.
Signature Quote
“Being chronically shy I needed to create a persona for myself and be involved with a band where I could be ruler of my own kingdom.”
Follow Us