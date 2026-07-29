“Hollywood’s Most Persistent Predator” Jared Leto Slammed With New Allegations From Four Women

Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto has once again found himself facing serious allegations as four women have now accused him of s*xual misconduct.
The new claims came about a year after DJ and producer Allie Teilz publicly accused Leto of taking advantage of her when she was 17, prompting dozens of other women to share similar stories online.
The latest allegations have been brought together in a new BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, with one alleged victim lamenting how “he has gotten away with it” for 25 years.
Four women have accused Jared Leto of taking advantage of them when they were teenagers
Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images
According to the documentary, four women accused Leto of criminal s*xual conduct that allegedly took place between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s.
One woman, identified as Isabel, said she was 17 when she met the actor at a motel in Las Vegas in 2002.
She alleged she agreed to meet him after showing him and his friends around the store where she worked.
Image credits: BBC
Isabel told the BBC that Leto called her into the bathroom while he was showering.
According to her, he kissed her without warning and then forced her into a s*xual act before she pulled away and said she wanted to leave.
Isabel also said she only later realized how much older he was.
Reflecting on the experience years later, she added, “Most of my life I had viewed this event as, I was a stupid girl… and so this bad thing happened.”
A second woman, Alex, claimed Leto threatened her in a hotel room
Image credits: BBC
A former model identified as Alex told the outlet she met Leto after a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert in London in 2013.
She said she was 19, but intentionally told Leto she was 17 because she felt safer pretending to be younger.
According to Alex, Leto replied, “Age is just a number, and anyway, we’re in Europe.”
She said one of Leto’s assistants later encouraged her to go to another party at a nearby hotel.
Image credits: BBC
When she arrived, she said Leto was alone in the room.
Alex claimed she asked if she could sleep on a chair because she had no way to get home.
She alleged Leto responded by saying she would wake up “with a di*k in her a*s.”
Alex said she immediately realized she was not safe and left the room. Later, she texted a friend, who replied, “He was threatening s*xual a*sault, you should report him.”
Alex later told the BBC she believed the situation had been carefully planned.
A third woman, Clara, said she had intercourse with Leto when she was 17 and he was 34
Image credits: BBC
Clara said she had intercourse with Leto in California when she was 17 and he was 34.
She alleged the actor told her, “I would like you to call me daddy.”
According to Clara, they had previously discussed California’s age of consent, which is 18, but she claimed Leto “shrugged it off.”
She said she later realized how vulnerable she had been. “I was so naive and vulnerable.”
A fourth woman, Etta, alleged Leto sent her an NDA before asking her for intercourse
Image credits: Don Arnold/FilmMagic
The BBC also interviewed Etta, who said she met Leto when she was 16 after visiting a modeling agency with her mother.
She alleged that phone conversations quickly became s*xual.
According to Etta, Leto asked questions including whether she was a virgin and suggested they should have s*x.
She also claimed she was later sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) but refused to sign it.
Image credits: BBC
The BBC said it reviewed the NDA along with related emails and text messages.
The documentary features 10 women in total, with nine speaking publicly for the first time.
Four additional women said they also received disturbing or s*xually explicit phone calls from Leto when they were younger.
Another woman named Taylor shared that Leto commented on her chest while signing her T-shirt
Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Taylor alleged that Leto told her “you have a nice rack” when he was signing her T-shirt at a music festival.
She said Leto then instructed a security guard to take her backstage.
When her mother confronted him, Taylor alleged he repeated the comment.
The BBC also spoke with two former members of Leto’s touring team.
One said staff often felt uncomfortable because young women were regularly invited backstage.
“I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big.”
Another former crew member described girls frequently visiting a house where the band was recording, saying there were often around two visitors a day.
The new claims against Leto came a year after Allie Teilz’s viral posts called him a “creep”
Image credits: allieteilz
The latest allegations followed the online movement started by Allie Teilz last year, as reported by Bored Panda.
Teilz, a DJ, producer and model, reposted a Facebook status she had originally written in 2012.
She wrote, “Jared Leto was a creep then and still is.”
Teilz alleged Leto as*aulted her when she was 17.
She said, “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”
Her posts quickly spread across social media.
Dozens of women began sharing their own stories, with many saying they had been teenagers when they first met Leto.
Teilz later described the allegations as exposing more than “15+ years of being Hollywood’s most persistent predator.”
Image credits: jaredleto
She thanked other women for speaking publicly, writing, “Abuse grows in silence, and I want to do my part to make sure girls don’t have to experience what we did.”
Several women claimed they had been invited to parties while underage, while others alleged they received repeated late-night calls or invitations to Leto’s home.
In 2018, actor Dylan Sprouse joked on social media, “Yo Jared Leto, now that you’ve slid into the DMs of every female model aged 18–25, what would you say your success rate is?”
Director James Gunn replied, “He starts at 18 on the Internet?”
Teilz’s posts also resurfaced concerns from fans after Leto presented an award to Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammy Awards, with social media users posting messages such as, “Olivia, run!”
Leto has previously denied the allegations, but the new claims added to his years of accusations
Image credits: jaredleto
The BBC reported that it found more than 120 allegations posted online over the years relating to Leto’s behavior toward women.
It also said it corroborated parts of several women’s accounts through friends, family members, photographs and messages.
Last year, nine women also accused Leto of s*xual impropriety in an Air Mail investigation.
Through representatives, Leto “expressly denied” those allegations, calling them “demonstrably false.”
Regarding the BBC investigation, the broadcaster said it repeatedly contacted Leto with the allegations before publication but received no response.
No criminal charges have been announced in connection with the BBC’s report.
“Not even a little surprised,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us