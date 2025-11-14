Jared Leto Spent 12 Days In A Silent Retreat Being Clueless About Coronavirus

by

While many of us have been glued to our screens following the news regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus hoping the areas where our loved ones are remain relatively untouched, others have remained totally oblivious towards what’s happening in the world. However, that may not be a conscious decision for all. Singer and actor Jared Leto entered a silent retreat recently when the US only had 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths. Sadly, he emerged to a completely different world where 6,524 coronavirus cases are confirmed, all the states have cases, and some have declared a mandatory quarantine, and some took some more extreme measures and closed down schools, universities, bars, entertainment venues, libraries, and gyms. Leto shared his feelings after coming out of the silent retreat in a tweet he posted on the 17th of March.

Jared Leto was recently isolated in a silent retreat for 12 days and was oblivious to what was happening outside the whole time

Even though coronavirus may not have been as scary then, since the US only had 12 confirmed cases, the world was completely different when he emerged

Leto was overwhelmed to find out about coronavirus being a pandemic by the time he finished his retreat but remained positive and encouraged people to stay inside

People had various reactions to his tweets

