Seriously, Why Doesn’t Every Country Have These Japanese Things?

Picture this: you step off a train that arrived within 20 seconds of its scheduled time, grab a freshly made egg sandwich from a convenience store that would embarrass most sit-down restaurants, and then use a public toilet that greets you with a warm seat and a privacy soundtrack, all before 9 am.
This is just a regular Tuesday morning in Japan.
The Japanese have a quiet genius for turning ordinary things into extraordinary ones. Not through flash or gimmick, but through an obsessive, almost philosophical commitment to getting the details right.
The 18 Japanese things below aren’t tourist attractions; they’re just everyday life. And once you know about them, you’ll struggle to unsee how much the rest of the world is missing.
#1 Refreshing Silence In Trains
The utter silence and stillness on trains are a testament to the Japanese respect for others in public shared spaces.
Even when trains often get packed in rush hours, people still refrain from making noises or talking loudly on their phones, simply because they don’t want to disturb other passengers’ peace or invade their personal space.
Image source: David Sacks / Getty Images
#2 Superior Food In Normal Convenience Stores
Among the most viral Japanese things on social media right now: the mouthwatering, restaurant-level food selection you can buy anytime from 24/7 “konbini” like 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Lawson.
There are approximately 56,749 konbini nationwide, dotted almost every few blocks in Tokyo streets and serving as daily-life hubs for locals (per Forbes).
These stacked stores have everything a consumer can dream of, from the viral egg sando and onigiri (seaweed-wrapped rice balls) to fluffy bakeries and machine-made smoothies, with fresh food items being delivered two to three times daily to ensure the best quality.
The insane variety and quality of these konbini had one user on Reddit regrettably questioning, “Why can’t convenience stores around the world be like the ones in Japan?
They have everything convenience stores in other countries have, plus a huge variety of healthy, tasty, and fresh options. You can easily find proper meals instead of just snacks and junk food. It feels more like real food, not just quick fillers.”
Image source: r/JapaneseFood
#3 Cheap But Top-Tier Healthcare
Japan has the highest life expectancy at birth among G7 countries, recording exceptionally low obesity rates and fewer deaths from ischemic heart disease (per observatoireprevention.org).
Such remarkable longevity owes much to their affordable, yet top-tier healthcare. “The best thing about the Japanese medical system is that all citizens are covered,” said Dr. Kono Hitoshi, who runs a private hospital in the Tokyo neighborhood of Soshigaya (per NPR). “Anyone, anywhere, anytime, and it’s cheap.”
People in Japan visit the doctor about three times as often as American citizens, without any gatekeepers holding them back from seeing their preferred specialists.
Image source: Nikada / Getty Images
#4 Ultra-Fancy Toilets
Fancy Japanese toilets, famously featured in South Park’s “Japanese Toilet” episode, are a prime example of how far Japan has come in terms of convenience.
Not only can you control the temperature, direction, and pressure of the water through an ultra-futuristic panel, but you can also play music or sound effects for extra privacy.
The best part? Japanese toilets come with a life-saving heated seat that tops off the super convenient experience (no more awkward shivering during winter!).
Image source: Ruben Earth / Getty Images
#5 Dust-Free Streets, Homes, And Buildings
You’ve probably seen these viral videos of creators walking shoeless through Japanese streets, blown away by how their white socks stayed relatively clean.
The Japanese locals are renowned for keeping everything dust-free, from their homes and streets to schools, temples, working spaces, public transport, and even commercial trucks.
People in Japan don’t expect others to handle their garbage, to the point that they don’t even have public trash cans in the streets (per Japan Today). They’re also expected to thoroughly separate their household waste, with neighbors taking turns to ensure the nifty process, called “gomi toban” (garbage duty rotation), is done correctly.
Image source: arijitdas / Reddit
#6 Everyone (And Everything) Is Punctual
Being on time is a well-honed skill in Japan. The country’s famous Shinkansen bullet train has a remarkable punctuality record.
The average delay for the Shinkansen train is only 20 seconds, while other trains have an average delay of around 50 seconds, accounting for less than a minute in both cases (per Mediarail.be).
“But punctuality is not restricted to trains,” noted Professor Masashi Abe, from the WIAS (per UBIAS). “The Japanese are also very punctual. People are always anxious not to be late for their appointments. In general, they arrive 10 or 15 minutes before the scheduled time.”
Image source: DAJ / Getty Images
#7 Top-Notch Speciality Restaurants
The Japanese obsession with perfection manifests itself in their top-tier specialty restaurants, where they offer only one or two menus with limited, or even no, classic side dishes (such as French fries, fried onions, or a basic salad).
Believe it or not, it typically takes up to a decade of disciplined training to become a sushi master (“itamae”) in Japan (per Wasserstrom).
Likewise, preparing other traditional Japanese dishes like ramen, tempura, or wagyu steak requires serious skill honed over the years by the chef, who focuses on mastering only one dish to ensure top-quality results.
Image source: Francesco Ricardo lacomino / Getty Images
#8 Self-Heating Foods
Did you know that in Japan, you can grab a packaged, hearty meal that heats itself wherever you are? Self-heating bento (Japanese-style packed lunch) never fails to blow travelers’ minds with its super intricate mechanism.
After buying your bento, you just pull a string attached to it to trigger a chemical reaction inside, and the meal magically starts heating up on its own. Japan is really living in 2050!
Image source: Ariel_Etaime / Reddit
#9 Japanese Hot Springs (“Onsens”)
Rewinding for the Japanese means taking a trip to the nearest onsen, set amid panoramic nature.
These muscle-melting hot springs are an integral part of Japanese life due to their significant impact on both mental and physical health.
There are well over 27,000 onsen sources scattered across Japan, all abundant in minerals and offering dozens of health benefits, including improved blood circulation, relaxed muscles, better sleep, and radiant skin (per Japan National Tourism Organization).
Image source: tororo / Getty Images
#10 Infinite Vending Machines
While the seemingly endless vending machines on every corner can seem a tad bewildering to foreigners, they offer ultimate convenience for Japanese people during extreme heat, pouring rain, and heavy snowfall.
They also serve as 24/7 machines selling everything you might want to grab on the go, including fresh foods, snacks, hot and cold beverages, alcoholic drinks, ice creams, Anime merch, key chains, shirts, neckties, umbrellas, deodorants, regional specialties, and souvenirs – if you can name it, Japanese vending machines probably sell it! (per JapanTravel).
Image source: filadendron / Getty Images
#11 Bowing Deer
Bowing culture in Japan extends to animals. Enter the world-famous Nara deer park, and you’ll be welcomed with adorable roaming deer that literally bow their heads to you.
Why are they so polite? Mainly to earn treats from passing humans, who would often reward them with their all-time favorite special crackers called “shika senbei” (deer crackers).
Image source: Visit Japan AU / Facebook
#12 “Fan-Jakketo”
Japan’s hot, humid weather is no joke. Last year, the island country recorded its highest-ever temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit). “Today is murderously hot,” a 63-year-old auto worker said at the time (per CNN).
In the country of convenience, you’ll often spot workers wearing a heavy jacket in sweltering heat, but that’s actually the whole point.
These Japanese workers rely on the ingenious “fan-jakketo” to beat the heat. The special design features a dedicated fan that blows fresh air throughout the jacket, keeping workers perfectly cool during Japan’s traditionally sticky summer.
Image source: _mindmuser / Reddit
#13 Humans For Rental
The loneliness epidemic is real in Japan. Nearly 22,000 people in Japan passed away at home alone in the first three months of 2024, around 80% of them aged 65 or older. (per The Guardian).
Meanwhile, CNA Insider highlighted severe social isolation among younger generations. A whopping 45% of those in their 20s and 46.1% of those in their 30s reported feeling lonely often, sometimes, and occasionally.
Japan’s solo (lonely) culture has led to the rise of human rental services, where those who want to cure their pains can simply hire a professional pal to accompany them for a certain period of time.
The price is usually hefty, landing at approximately 12,000 yen to rent a lover for just two hours (per Japan Today). What’s more, it is possible to rent other individuals that you miss in your life, including a husband, father, mother, grandparents, grandsons, friends, and even coworkers.
Image source: Kei Uesugi / Getty Images
#14 Underground Food Halls (“Depachika”)
Imagine entering the underground level of a department store to discover sprawling aisles of mouthwatering foods from renowned international brands and famous Japanese manufacturers.
Japan’s basement halls are basically every foodie’s paradise, where you can indulge in whole boxed meals, hot-from-the-fryer tempura, Japanese sweets, sumptuous cakes, fresh beverages, and even alcoholic drinks.
Image source: suibee / Instagram
#15 Free, Unlimited Water In Restaurants
No need to pay for overpriced water in Japanese restaurants; the moment you sit at the table, you’ll be welcomed with a free glass of water before you even order anything (per web-japan.org).
You can always ask for a refill during your meal without needing to pay any extra, a true testament to the deep-rooted Japanese culture of hospitality (aka omotenashi), which refers to the genuine desire to provide exceptional service to guests.
Image source: Lia Bekyan / Unsplash
#16 Love Hotels
If there’s one thing Japan has that the rest of the world doesn’t, it’s the infamous love hotels. As the name suggests, Japanese love hotels serve as private places for couples to spend a short stay, but better.
First of all, you will not struggle to spot a love hotel thanks to its eye-catching design and neon lights. Secondly, you can expect a lower price to enter this type of establishment compared to “normal” hotels, with even the front desk agent communicating with you from behind a wall for extra privacy.
Once you choose your room and your staying period (either hourly or overnight), you receive your keys and enjoy the Japanese experience.
Inside, you’ll find everything you need for a perfect stay with your partner: food and beverages, toothbrushes, razors, shampoo, conditioner, hair styling tools, karaoke, a private pool, condoms, rental costumes, and other “special items” – all inside a budget-friendly, wildly themed room.
Image source: lildenimjean / Instagram
#17 Sleeping At Work
As strict and disciplined as the Japanese work culture is, taking a nap at work, school, or on public trains is not just accepted; it is actually a sign of hard work.
Unlike in Western societies, Japan has a common practice of falling asleep in social or work settings, known as “inemuri” or “sleeping while present” (per The New York Times).
“Even though the sleeper might be mentally ‘away’, they have to be able to return to the social situation at hand when active contribution is required,” explained Dr. Brigitte Steger, a scholar at the University of Cambridge (per SBAM).
“Your body needs to pretend that you are active in a meeting, like you are concentrating. You cannot sleep under the table or anything. You have to sit as if you are listening intently, and just put your head down.”
Image source: RUNSTUDIO / Getty Images
#18 Muscle Bars
If you want to be held, squeezed, and served unlimited drinks by pumped-up men and women, Japan is a hotbed of the weirdly entertaining muscle bars.
Inside these non-traditional avenues, jacked staff members flex their muscles in front of guests, scream like a Hulk, and even rip their shirts off as the night gets crazier. Would you try a muscle bar for your next birthday?
Image source: macho_bar / Instagram
Conclusion
Japan doesn’t just do things differently, it does them better. The Japanese things on this list might seem random at first: fancy toilets, bowing deer, self-heating lunch boxes.
But look closer, and you’ll find the same idea running through all of them, a quiet, almost obsessive commitment to making life a little easier, a little warmer, and a little more human.
The good news? You don’t have to move to Tokyo to appreciate it. Sometimes, knowing these things exist is enough to make you look at your own daily life a little differently, and maybe raise the bar just a little.
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