Japanese Photographer Takes Beautiful Sun-Kissed Photos Of Cats

by

Cats undoubtedly rule the Internet, so no wonder that they have become inspirations for numerous photographers. Photographer Seiji Mamiya is one of them. Since 2011, he has been taking beautiful photos of cats like these and putting them on the Internet.

When a good eye for photography and a love of cats meet, the results are amazing! The photographer says that he wants to make people happy with his photos and he definitely delivers.

Seiji Mamiya was born in Tokyo, Japan. He has competed in and won numerous photo competitions. In 2014, he published a book featuring his beautiful feline photography.

Source: 500px.com | facebook.com

