25 Questions, One Cube: The Japanese Personality Test That Reveals Who You Are

There is an old party trick disguised as a personality test, and it involves imagining a cube in the middle of a desert. No app, no swiping, just you, some sand, and whatever your brain decides to conjure up when asked nicely. It sounds almost too simple to mean anything. That is sort of the point.
This one has been floating around since the 1970s, born out of a Japanese self-discovery game called Kokology, and it has quietly outlasted a lot of personality tests that tried much harder to impress you. Maybe because it does not ask you to rank your feelings on a scale of one to five. It just asks you to picture a cube, then a ladder, then a horse, and see what your imagination does with the assignment.
We took that same idea and built it into 25 questions, because apparently one imagined cube was not quite enough content for us. Each answer nudges you toward one of six ways people tend to show up in that desert, whether that means claiming the cube as your own personal fortress or shrugging at the whole exercise and wondering when lunch is.
If you have ever wanted a mildly ridiculous excuse to learn something real about yourself, here it is. Go find your cube.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
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