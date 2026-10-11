Jane Krakowski: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jane Krakowski: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jane Krakowski

October 11, 1968

Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, US

58 Years Old

Libra

Jane Krakowski: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jane Krakowski?

Jane Krakowski is an American actress and singer recognized for her sharp comedic timing.

She built an acclaimed career spanning Broadway musicals, hit television comedies, and major feature films, earning deep industry respect for her vibrant stage energy. She gained widespread notice playing the ambitious assistant Elaine Vassal on Ally McBeal. The breakout role earned top nominations and confirmed her status as a standout comedy talent.

Early Life and Education

Jane Krakowski grew up in Parsippany, New Jersey, immersed in local theater.

Her mother taught theater and her father worked as a chemical engineer, frequently bringing young Jane to community rehearsals instead of hiring babysitters. She later attended the Professional Children’s School in New York City. Her early training in ballet and performance eventually led her to study drama at Rutgers University before making her professional stage debut.

Notable Relationships

Over the years, Jane Krakowski has maintained a relatively private romantic life.

She was previously engaged to clothing designer Robert Godley after several years together, and she has also been linked to architect David Rockwell. She shares one son, Bennett Robert Godley, with her former partner. Krakowski co-parents her son with Godley, with whom she remains focused on providing a supportive family environment in New York.

Career Highlights

Jane Krakowski earned four Emmy nominations starring as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock.

Her comedic work on the hit sitcom solidified her television stardom, which she followed with an acclaimed starring role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her Broadway career includes a Tony Award for her performance in Nine. She earned additional Tony nominations for Grand Hotel and She Loves Me, alongside an Olivier Award for starring in Guys and Dolls in London.

To date, she has collected major honors across screen and stage. Her multi-talented career spanning theater, television, and film continues to cement Krakowski as a fixture in modern entertainment.

Signature Quote

“I love doing comedy because bringing joy and laughter to people is one of the most rewarding things you can do as a performer.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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