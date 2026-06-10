Uproar Over Way Jake Bongiovi Addressed Wife Millie Bobby Brown In Latest Social Media Post: “So Sorry For Her”

Jake Bongiovi just gave the internet something new to argue about.
Haters clearly haven’t grown tired of putting the 24-year-old father under the microscope, especially after branding him a “man-child” and a “useless husband” over his recent public appearances with Millie Bobby Brown.
Fans are now cringing over how he addressed Millie in a recent social media post.
Jake Bongiovi unwittingly gave the internet something new to argue about
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A social media user flipped, saying “What the f*** did u just call her?” after Jake Bongiovi’s recent Instagram Story, which contained a reshared picture of his wife, British star Millie Bobby Brown, standing outdoors in the warm sunshine.
“Baby mama!” he wrote below the picture, making fans ballistic over his choice of words for the Stranger Things alum.
The phrase can mean different things in different contexts. But oftentimes, it is used informally to refer to the mother of someone’s child born outside of a committed relationship.
Although husbands and wives may joke all the time, netizens felt Jake’s nonchalant usage of “baby mama” downplayed the seriousness of their marriage.
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“The collective cringe from the internet is audible,” one said, while another wrote, “Someone take his phone away.”
He’s “acting like they didn’t get married and agree to adopt a daughter together, he never even got her pregnant. He is literally the most childish man on earth I’m so sorry for her,” one commented online.
“People keep saying it’s not that serious,” another said, “but they’re literally husband and wife.”
“He is literally the most childish man on earth,” one netizen commented. “I’m so sorry for her”
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Others said it was simply playful slang, saying, “Well she is…his baby mama…it’s not that deep bro.”
“Yall really need to calm down it’s getting embarrassing,” another commenter said.
In recent weeks, the internet has been making unsolicited claims about whether it’s Millie or Jake doing all the work in their relationship.
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Last month, when a frazzled-looking Millie was spotted pushing their daughter in a stroller, netizens called Jake a “useless husband” for walking stress-free beside her.
“She’s carrying the entire family,” one commented at the time. Many claimed she looked “miserable.”
“What a useless piece of trash she married, let’s see how long they last before the divorce,” one critic said.
Another claimed, “It’s just that the guy has never worked; he’s useless.”
Haters have been branding him a “man-child” and a “useless husband” over his recent public appearances with Millie
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Similar comments were made when the couple was spotted in London ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 in November.
Millie’s costar Noah Schnapp was with them, carrying a baby bag on his arm, while Jake walked empty-handed.
“I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now,” Millie warned photographers as she held her baby.
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Upon seeing the clip, viewers claimed Jake seemed “passive,” failing to show assertiveness in moments that might have called for it.
The relentless commentary on their marriage continued even after Millie recently spoke about his travel habits during a resurfaced interview clip for Crocs.
While answering a question about her “biggest travel ‘Pet Peeve,’” Millie shared how her husband barely packs anything for their travels.
The actress shared revelations about Jake’s travel habits that made netizens cringe
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“My husband… he doesn’t pack any clothes just ever,” she said, explaining how he just takes his phone and laptop, leaving all other essentials behind. She claimed he would even steal her mobile charger.
Inevitably, at some point during the trip, Jake would take a look at his luggage and realize he had nothing to wear.
“Mil, I don’t have any clothes,” the actress said, imitating her husband.
“And I go, ‘no sh*t, Sherlock. You didn’t pack anything.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah… I dunno. Maybe I just have to go shopping here. And that is where he gets you,” she continued.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
The actress explained that Jake likes to shop for everything once he lands, and that’s why his idea of packing is not packing at all.
Netizens got major “spoiled brat” vibes from Millie’s revelations
“Every time she talks about him, she proves even more that he is a spoiled brat, like holy sh*t, he sounds unbearable,” one said.
He’s “a literal manchild born with a silver spoon in his mouth married to a woman who has been working and taking care of her family since she was a child,” another harshly said.
Millie and Jake sparked dating rumors in 2021 after the latter shared a selfie with the actress on Instagram, writing, “bff
They have been married since 2024 and adopted a baby girl last August.
The British star spoke about how motherhood completely changed her life in a recent video
Image credits: Netflix
The actress candidly spoke about motherhood in a UNICEF video shared as part of their “My Parenting Journey” series on June 1.
She admitted that she rings up her mother every time her baby girl does something new.
“They are doing something and you’re like, ‘Is that normal? Do they do that?’” she said.
“And you know, I’ll call my [mom],” she continued. “She’s just like my 911. ‘[Mom], did I do this? Did my siblings do this?’ And she is like, ‘Oh, that’s completely normal. They do that all the time.’”
If she can’t get her mother on the phone, her mother-in-law will be the next person she calls, Millie said.
“She is just like the same way. It’s so nice to hear reassurance,” she added.
The Damsel star admitted her life has changed in “a lot of ways” since they welcomed their daughter, and nothing prepared her for the “overwhelming” love she felt for the little one.
“I just try to learn as much as I can and feed it into her life, so that she knows nothing other than girls supporting girls, women succeeding, women achieving their dreams and living in a world and building a world for her,” said the young mother.
The new trailer for Millie’s upcoming movie Enola Holmes 3 was released this week.
Enola is seen preparing for her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), but things unexpectedly take a turn when she discovers that her brother, Sherlock Holmes, has been kidnapped.
The groom is seen waiting at the altar for his late bride, who is busy elsewhere, firing bullets at a mystery man on a horse.
The film is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 1.
“Y’all need to calm down,” one netizen commented
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