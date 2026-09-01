Hollywood Actress Booted From Hotel After Wild, Expletive-Filled Meltdown Months After Joining Adult Platform

Actress Jaime Pressly, best known for her roles in My Name Is Earl and Mom, was allegedly asked to leave a five-star hotel following a public disturbance.
On Monday, reports emerged that Pressly caused a stir at the property where she was staying ahead of an event. Following complaints from onlookers, security guards intervened and reportedly escorted her from the hotel.
The alleged incident comes months after Pressly announced her decision to join a popular adult content platform.
Jaime Pressly was reportedly escorted from a hotel after an alleged public outburst
On August 31, TMZ reported that Jaime Pressly allegedly displayed erratic behavior at the Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California. The Mom star was scheduled to appear at GalaxyCon, a pop culture fan convention held from August 28 to 30.
According to the report, the incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, August 27, when several witnesses claimed that Pressly appeared to be under the influence while sitting in the hotel lobby.
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
She reportedly spoke loudly on her phone for nearly 30 minutes, using frequent expletives.
According to one witness, the actress could be heard saying, “Mommy loves you,” over the phone. At another point, she was heard saying:
“You are the best husband I have ever divorced, and you are good to our kids.”
After onlookers complained about her behavior, two security guards approached Pressly, but she allegedly ignored them and continued her call. She later spoke to another hotel guest, a woman attending a wedding, and complained about the security guards.
Pressly reportedly touched the woman’s arm before one of the guards intervened and told the actress, “We’re done.”
After initially walking away, the actress reportedly returned a few minutes later and headed toward the bar before security escorted her out.
A separate source, however, told the publication that the 49-year-old ultimately left of her own accord.
The Mom star’s past legal troubles resurface following alleged hotel incident
While it remains unclear who Pressly was speaking to during the alleged incident, eyewitness accounts suggested that she may have been referring to her children and divorce.
Pressly began dating Eric Calvo in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Dezi, in 2007. They announced their separation the following year. In July 2009, Pressly became engaged to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh.
Their marriage lasted less than two years, and the couple had no children together. On January 5, 2011, two weeks before filing for divorce from Singh, Pressly was arrested in Santa Monica, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Around the same time, Pressly reportedly faced significant tax debt. Her financial troubles were also said to have affected her custody battle over her son. She later pleaded no contest to the DUI charge and received three years of informal probation.
Pressly later obtained shared custody of her son and began a long-term relationship with businessman Hamzi Hijazi. The couple welcomed twin sons, Leo and Lenon, in October 2017.
Jaime Pressly previously opened up about joining a popular adult content platform
In May, Pressly announced her decision to join a popular adult content platform.
The actress explained that the new venture stemmed from her desire to connect with fans while gaining greater control over the content she creates. She said that she “believed in evolving with the times.”
“The entertainment industry is always shifting, and I’ve never been someone who sits on the sidelines,” she told People.
Pressly added that joining the platform allowed her to “create what I want, how I want, and share it directly” with her fans. Her profile promises exclusive photos and videos, along with content that offers fans a more personal side of the actress.
Before joining the platform, Pressly built a successful television career, appearing in shows including Two and a Half Men and Mom. In recent years, however, her acting work has largely consisted of guest and recurring television roles.
Her last film role came in 2023’s The Re-Education of Molly Singer, while her more recent acting work has primarily included guest and recurring television roles.
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