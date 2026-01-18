Over 30 years after Kurt Cobain was found deceased in his Seattle home, a veteran forensic scientist has claimed the official ruling of sui*ide doesn’t align with the physical evidence.
An 80-year-old forensic expert, Bryan Burnett, who has more than 3000 cases of experience, alleged that Cobain was m*rdered and that the scene was staged to resemble a s*icide.
His conclusions are detailed in a forensic report published in an international journal and presented to Seattle authorities in November 2025.
The 27-year-old was found lifeless on April 8, 1994, at his home in Seattle after suffering a visible gunsh*t wound to the head.
The new findings have reignited long-standing questions about Cobain’s passing.
Image credits: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Burnett specializes in gunsh*t residue analysis, bloodstain pattern interpretation, and crime scene reconstruction.
According to him, the lack of proper forensic analysis at the scene in 1994 played a key role in why Cobain’s passing was quickly ruled a su*cide.
“In my estimation, the bloodstains on Cobain’s shirt and pant leg could only have been deposited by someone else after the gunsh*t,” Burnett told The Sun, adding that no bloodstain pattern analyst was present at the scene.
Image credits: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
He further claimed that the body was moved after his passing and later positioned in the greenhouse to create a su*cide narrative.
Burnett continued by arguing that Cobain was injected with a lethal dose of narcotics before the shotgun was fired, making it physically unlikely that Cobain could have acted alone.
The most debated questions surrounding Cobain’s passing have always been toxicology and physical capability
One of the most debated aspects of Nirvana’s lead vocalist’s passing was toxicology.
Cobain’s blood reportedly contained 1.52 milligrams per liter of morphine, a level some experts argue could be fatal depending on whether it was “free” or “total” morphine.
Image credits: Candace Owens
Burnett and other researchers involved in the review explained that this amount would have severely impaired Cobain, raising doubts that he could inject himself, handle a shotgun, and fire it unaided.
Furthermore, Burnett emphasized that this sequence of actions, as outlined by Seattle police years later, is not supported by forensic science.
Burnett also argued that the crime scene was manipulated after Cobain was lifeless
Image credits: Ron Davis/Getty Images
Burnett’s report also highlights alleged inconsistencies in crime scene photography.
According to him, several images were underexposed, poorly processed, or altered in ways that obscured critical details.
“Everything was totally dark, so they needed someone with Photoshop experience to bring out professionally what those photos show,” said Burnett.
He compared the case to previous investigations he worked on where homicides were staged as a su*cide, including the passing of Marine Colonel James Sabow in 1991.
A group called “Who K*lled Kurt” has demanded that the authorities reopen the investigation
Image credits: Candace Owens
The forensic findings compiled with the help of a group called “Who K*lled Kurt,” led by Michelle Wilkins, were presented to Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes in November 2025.
The group also submitted ballistic evidence to the King County Medical Examiner.
Rather than demanding an immediate homicide ruling, the group reportedly asked authorities to change Cobain’s cause of passing to “undetermined” and reopen the investigation.
As of now, Seattle police have not publicly responded.
Candace Owens claimed Courtney Love shared a different theory privately regarding Cobain’s passing
Image credits: International Journal of Forensic Sciences
In November 2025, the political commentator Candace Owens claimed Courtney Love, the wife of the late Kurt Cobain, had privately contacted her earlier in the year.
In a clip, Owens alleged Love sent her extensive messages denying involvement in Cobain’s passing and offering an alternative explanation.
According to Owens, Love alleged the narrative surrounding Cobain’s demise was part of a larger psychological operation designed to distract from alleged intelligence agency misconduct.
Image credits: International Journal of Forensic Sciences
“And she told me, ‘I did not k**l Kurt Cobain. That was a part of a psychological operation to make the masses look away from what the CIA was guilty of.’
“And she then told me through a lot of messages that at the core of all of this is ownership,” Owens claimed.
Owens further shared that Love described being subjected to LSD experiments as a child at the Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic, an allegation tied to historical CIA mind-control research. These claims have not been independently verified.
The 36-year-old commentator framed Love’s messages as her attempt to explain why Cobain’s passing became the center of public scrutiny rather than the music industry power structures surrounding him.
Why does the debate around Kurt Cobain’s demise persist after over 30 years?
Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Cobain’s demise was officially ruled a su*cide in 1994.
Many of his bandmates, family members, and close friends, including Krist Novoselic and former manager Danny Goldberg, have publicly supported that conclusion.
Image credits: John Atashian/Getty Images
At the same time, conspiracy theories have never disappeared. FBI files released in recent years confirmed that fans repeatedly requested federal involvement. However, the agency has declined, stating there was no evidence of a federal crime.
But with new forensic interpretations, resurfaced photographs, and renewed public debate driven by online users, Cobain’s passing remains one of the music’s most disputed tragedies.
