Jacob Batalon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jacob Batalon
October 9, 1996
Honolulu, Hawaii, US
30 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jacob Batalon?
Jacob Batalon is an American actor who brings infectious, down-to-earth comedic charm to every cinematic role. His highly relatable screen presence has quickly made him a major favorite among global moviegoers.
He rose to global prominence playing Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This massive hit launched his career and began a highly successful franchise run that quickly transformed his entire life.
Early Life and Education
Filipino parents raised Jacob Batalon in Honolulu alongside a large family of seven half-siblings. His mother often supported his creative interests and accompanied him to early auditions, fostering a shared love for performance that would eventually guide his career choices.
After graduating high school, Batalon briefly studied music theory at Kapi’olani Community College. He soon dropped out to pursue a two-year acting program at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, which solidified his commitment to the craft.
Notable Relationships
In July 2026, Jacob Batalon married interior designer Veronica Leahov during a beautiful ceremony in France. The creative couple had previously announced their engagement in New York City after several years of dating, sharing the milestone with supportive fans online.
The actor has no children and resides in Los Angeles with his wife. He previously dated Brooke Reyna, but Batalon now focuses on building a shared life with Leahov alongside his expanding career.
Career Highlights
Jacob Batalon captured global attention playing Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised the beloved role in five blockbuster Marvel films, which collectively grossed billions of dollars and established him as a premier supporting actor.
The actor later expanded his television presence by starring in Reginald the Vampire. He played the titular lead character for two seasons on the Syfy network, proving his ability to anchor a series with charm and dramatic versatility.
Signature Quote
“Be a good person with the power that you have.”
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