Jackie Earle Haley: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jackie Earle Haley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jackie Earle Haley

July 14, 1961

Northridge, Los Angeles, California, US

65 Years Old

Cancer

Jackie Earle Haley: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jackie Earle Haley?

Jackie Earle Haley is an American actor known for his intense, character-driven performances across film and television. His work often explores complex and morally ambiguous roles.

He first gained public attention as Kelly Leak in The Bad News Bears, but a critically acclaimed comeback performance in Little Children later cemented his reputation as a formidable talent.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Jackie Earle Haley experienced an early immersion in the entertainment world through his father, Haven Earle “Bud” Haley, a radio show host and actor.

His fascination with directing began as a child actor, observing camera geography and visual storytelling on set.

Notable Relationships

Jackie Earle Haley has been married three times, currently to Amelia Cruz, whom he wed in 2004. He was previously married to Sherry Vaughan in 1979 and later to Jennifer Hargrave.

Haley has two children: a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Olivia, both from his second marriage with Jennifer Hargrave, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Jackie Earle Haley first achieved widespread recognition as a child actor, notably for his role as Kelly Leak in the popular film The Bad News Bears and its sequels. After a career hiatus, he made a powerful return to acting, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his gripping performance in Little Children.

His later work includes impactful portrayals such as Rorschach in Watchmen, Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Odin Quincannon in the Preacher series. Beyond acting, Haley also owns JEH Productions, a company specializing in commercials.

Signature Quote

“You can’t please everybody. All you can do is really just try to work from the heart and do the best job that you can and hope for the best.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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