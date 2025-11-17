I’ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

by

I’m currently working on the page design for a new role-playing game called Blackwater Manor. We’ve chosen to go in the direction of Gothic watercolors, making it quite the challenge to create intriguing page designs for our rulebook. However, it’s so much fun! I am a disabled artist, and I spend most of my time in bed, so nearly all of these illustrations are done on the iPad.

If you’re interested in learning more about Blackwater Manor, we’re entering the Beta phase soon! Please visit this website to discover more about a boarding school on the brink of reality and the dark faerie.

#1

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#2

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#3

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#4

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#5

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#6

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#7

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#8

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#9

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#10

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#11

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#12

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#13

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#14

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

#15

I&#8217;ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The Show Bargain Mansions Isn’t Good for TV Right Now
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2020
“The Average Number Of Human Skeletons Inside The Human Body Isn’t 1”: 30 Facts That Sound Fake But Are True, As Shared Online
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
We Illustrate The Struggles Of Finding A Job (13 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Food Art Using Spoons As A Canvas
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Nothing Can Stop Me From Photographing The Beauty Of The Polish Tatra Mountains
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
97-Year-Old Cries Tears Of Joy After She Finally Gets Her High School Diploma
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.