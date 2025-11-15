I’ve Been Creating Digital Art For Around A Year Now, And Here Are Some Of My Favorite Pieces

I’ve been interested in both abstract generative art and fractals for a while, so I started combining them into these images. I use a fractal generator, photoshop, and some creation websites to generate fully unique 3D abstract art.

The images are free to use. Please credit me (Blue Phoenix Art).

#1 From The Mysterious Worlds Set

#2 From The Gems Set

#3 From The World Of Secrets Set

#4 From The Mountain Of Doom Set

#5 From The Mysterious Worlds Set

This was one of my first good ones. I made it back in late 2019, and it’s one of my favorites.

#6 Not From A Set

#7 Not From A Set

#8 Not From A Set

#9 Not From A Set

#10 From The Gems Set

#11 From The Mysterious Worlds Set

#12 Not From A Set

#13 Not From A Set

Patrick Penrose
