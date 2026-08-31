Itzhak Perlman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Itzhak Perlman
August 31, 1945
Tel Aviv, Israel
81 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Itzhak Perlman?
Itzhak Perlman is an Israeli American violinist whose expressive artistry and virtuoso technique define his remarkable career. Beloved for his irrepressible joy in music-making, he has long maintained superstar status in classical music.
His breakout moment arrived in 1958 with a captivating appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show as a teenager, propelling him to national recognition. This performance quickly garnered global attention, solidifying his path toward international acclaim.
Early Life and Education
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Itzhak Perlman showed an early interest in the violin after hearing it on the radio at age three. His parents, Chaim and Shoshana Perlman, Polish Jewish immigrants, encouraged his musical inclinations despite him contracting polio at age four.
He began formal lessons at the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv, studying with Rivka Goldgart for eight years, before moving to the US at thirteen. Perlman then attended the Juilliard School in New York City, honing his craft under the guidance of Ivan Galamian and Dorothy DeLay.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc marks Itzhak Perlman’s personal life, notably his enduring marriage to classically trained violinist Toby Friedlander. They met as students and wed in 1967, forming a lifelong partnership rooted in shared musical passion.
The Perlmans are parents to five children: Navah, Noah, Leora, Rami, and Ariella. With Toby, he also co-founded the Perlman Music Program, a testament to their mutual dedication to nurturing young musicians.
Career Highlights
Itzhak Perlman’s expansive discography features definitive recordings of major violin concertos by Beethoven, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky. His work on the theme for the 1993 film Schindler’s List earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score, further cementing his broad appeal.
Beyond his acclaimed performances, Perlman expanded into conducting, leading prestigious orchestras like the New York Philharmonic and the Israel Philharmonic. He also co-founded the Perlman Music Program in 1993, dedicated to training gifted young string players.
To date, Perlman has collected 16 Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and four Emmy Awards, cementing his status as a titan of classical music.
Signature Quote
“I always say separate your abilities from your disabilities. You know, if I could play the violin, I don’t have to play it standing up. I can play it sitting down and so on.”
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