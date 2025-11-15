It Took Me 3 Years To Complete My Mermaid Masterpiece

by

World Ocean Day was celebratation was this week. To honor this day, I would like to present my lifetime Masterpiece, “Oceana, The Mermaid Queen.”

She is a soft sculptured fabric “doll” with a complex built-in skeletal structure for support and definition. Her limbs are articulated and can be posed in many positions. She measures over 9 feet long (275 cm) herself and 13 feet (396 cm), including her pile of eclectic jewels and treasures – a collection of handcrafted (by me) jewelry, vintage jewelry (including a working antique watch), thousands of gems, pearls and shells collected over many years from around the world.

She is mainly sculpted from fabric, but her tail is covered with over 7,000 metal scales in four sizes – each one hand placed.

She is my Masterpiece to date and took over 3 years to fully complete.

More info: josullivanartist.com | Instagram | Facebook

Oceana, The Mermaid Queen

Face and handmade crown details. Yes, she is covered in fabric

Closeup details of hands with jewelry. Each finger has individual bones and wiring to add to her life-like look and pose-ability

With her creator

Scale details. There are over 7,000 scales in 4 sizes – each one hand placed

