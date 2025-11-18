It All Started With Dad’s Leika (38 Pics)

I grew up in a farming family. I was in a children’s home and was adopted by my parents when they were old enough to be my grandparents. It was a different time back then and the children’s homes were happy about every little mouth that no longer needed to be fed and found a warm nest.
But I am an absolutely lucky boy because the couple who adopted me had a beautiful farm and I was given a complete adventure playground, including love, warmth, and joy.
One of my father’s treasures was his Leika camera, which he had bought together with his brother-in-law (a city merchant) in Frankfurt am Main and which I was allowed to borrow from the age of 10. That’s how it all began!
Long before there was digital photography, I took pictures, had them developed (I had to save up for that… even as an adult) and then painted with watercolors and any other suitable pencils and brushes.
Today I can do that with a computer, but the system is the same.
I usually “break into lost places”, like a thief who wants to steal paintings, and as a witness of the times, I am there with great respect to capture the special beauty of transience. The romance of decay, which also shows again and again that hope has all the reason in the world… because in every end, however dilapidated it may seem, lies a new, perhaps magical beginning.
I still live in this small town in Germany and travel across the countryside and to the outskirts of cities to discover old, abandoned buildings and breathe new, imaginative life into them with my adaptations.
No matter what I do with these pictures, one thing remains the same: I am a contemporary witness, I preserve a memory of them and give them the honor that even if the excavators have long since done their work of destruction, people can still look at them once again…
Compassion is the new cool
Helpfulness is the new heroism
Courage is the new test of endurance
With love,
Isonyx
More info: isonyx.de
#1 The Hologram Has No Soul – I Do
#2 Motel California
#3 Tunnel Vision
#4 A Way Of Life In A Lost Place
#5 New Colorful Life In Abandoned Ammunition Factory
#6 Monks Consultation
#7 Reindeer In The Old Town
#8 Dream Dance
#9 Steadfast Madame
#10 Unmasked Snow White
#11 Forest Spirit
#12 “Drehscheibe”, Saturday Morning
#13 Drunken Fight
#14 The Journey South Has Begun
#15 Only The Pug Can See It
#16 1
#17 3
#18 5
#19 Soaked Factory
#20 You Don’t Scare Me
#21 Wrong Way
#22 Broken Window Below The Tower
#23 Gratefulness
#24 Last Resident Of The Clinic
#25 The Wall On The Right, The Abyss On The Left
#26 Sisterhood
#27 Tina Said Our Little Place Is A Bit Weird
#28 Love Wall
#29 Cherry, The Carp Girl
#30 Freeing A Blind Seer
#31 Love Is A Temple
#32 Nature Ghost
#33 Run
#34 Spirit Of The Former Lady Of The Manor
#35 2
#36 4
#37 Ulla With Umbrella. Cedric With Cigarette
#38 Nanny Luise With Mademoiselle Eugenie
