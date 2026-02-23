GoFundMe For Eric Dane’s Daughters Put On Hold After Major Backlash: “Rich People Ask For Money”

A GoFundMe campaign, set up for Eric Dane’s daughters, was temporarily placed on hold amid online scrutiny.
“Setting up GoFundMes for millionaires. What a time in history,” one commented online
The Grey’s Anatomy star passed away on February 19 at the age of 53, less than a year after revealing his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis to the world.
Shortly after Eric Dane’s passing, friends and family rallied to support his two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 14, whom he shared with ex Rebecca Gayheart.
They were the “center of his world,” read the GoFundMe page, which initially had a target of $250,000.
The target was later raised to $500,000 and has currently received about $337,500 in donations.
“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” the fundraising page said.
Readers were encouraged to make contributions of any size to “provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”
Several supporters, including celebrities, donated to the page.
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley Levinson, donated $27,000, while Hailey Bieber contributed $20,000.
However, at some point, the fundraiser titled “In Honor of Eric Dane” was placed under review. Organizers said donations would be temporarily held until they confirmed the beneficiaries.
“Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information,” a spokesperson for the fundraising platform told the San Francisco Chronicle.
“All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process,” they added.
Following Dane’s passing, his friend Mike McGuiness spoke about his friend of “almost two decades” and how he “just left us after a brutal battle with ALS.”
“I’m the positive spin guy and can come up with something hopeful in most any situation. This one broke me,” McGuiness said.
The friend said he had nothing to say following the actor’s passing.
“It’s about as hopeless an affliction one could get,” he added. I truly don’t know if I could muster grace or dignity in that spot.”
McGuiness said Dane struggled due to his health battles and “couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped.”
“… Covid and ALS did a number on his work life …” he said. “A GoFundMe is being made, and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help. Love the ones you’ve got.”
Actress Kate Walsh, who was Dane’s co-star in Grey’s Anatomy, defended the fundraising page, saying people assume that “actors are rich.”
“A lot of people (I know in a time when we ask so much of everyone to help with all the things) are under the microscope that actors are rich, but when they go thru these debilitating illnesses they go thru their funds. Thank you for even considering to help,” she wrote on social media alongside a picture of Dane with his two daughters.
“Aren’t you all supposed to have the money, not us???” one commented online
Several netizens were skeptical about why the family of a world-famous actor needed to turn to an online fundraiser for support after his passing.
“Why is this becoming a thing? … His net worth was widely estimated at several million dollars. I don’t understand why his family needs a GoFundMe,” one said.
“At the very least, I can’t imagine someone of his stature not having basic life insurance,” wrote another.
Another said, “Doesn’t sit right that rich people ask for money… gofundme is meant for poor people.”
Dane’s net worth at the time of his passing was unclear. Celebrity Net Worth estimated the amount to be $3 million.
After conducting its routine review, GoFundMe released a statement and said the fundraiser has been “verified and the family has been added as the beneficiary.”
“GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team was previously working to gather additional information and help ensure the intended beneficiary was added to the fundraiser, as part of our standard review process,” GoFundMe confirmed to Independent.
A similar wave of scrutiny unfolded when a GoFundMe was launched for the family of James Van Der Beek following his passing earlier this month.
Loyal fans quickly rallied behind the fundraising campaign, but critics questioned whether the family of a celebrity known for his decades-long career needed donations from the public.
A GoFundMe page created for James Van Der Beek’s family also faced similar scrutiny
The 48-year-old actor used to be open about his financial stress following his diagnosis with stage III colorectal cancer.
He had auctioned off memorabilia in 2024 from his sports-comedy film Varsity Blues, in which he played a high school quarterback.
“100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇),” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
Last year, he raised money to help pay for his colorectal cancer treatment, with help from the auction house Propstore. He reportedly sold collector’s items from his film Dawson’s Creek, including parts of his wardrobe, props, and set pieces.
“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told People in November last year.
His Dawson’s Creek co-stars, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, held a one-night charity event in New York last year to raise money for the Van Der Beek family.
“It seems super gross. Highest earners in the world begging for money while I’m sure they have millions in assets, they just don’t want to sell,” one commented online
