I Captured 30 Photos Revealing The Spirit Of Istanbul

I have been inspired to walk the streets of Istanbul with my camera since coming across the work of Ara Güler, a famous street photographer from Istanbul. Another inspiration has been Alex Webb’s photobook, aptly named ‘Istanbul.’
I spent a few days getting lost and wandering the streets of Istanbul, Fuji X100VI in hand. I highly recommend the trip. The super-friendly locals aren’t against photography in any way. The history and backdrops make for great street photography. I will definitely be heading back one day.
Istanbul is a city like no other. Straddling Europe and Asia, it’s a place where cultures, colours, and centuries of history collide. As a street photographer, it’s an endless source of inspiration. Every turn reveals something new, from bustling markets to quiet backstreets, and from ferries across the Bosphorus to super-friendly locals.
#1
#2
#3
#4
AI, Istanbul Style
#5
Soccer Head
#6
Puppy Training
#7
Life
#8
#9
#10
#11
Sonic Boom
#12
#13
#14
#15
Layered Istanbul
#16
I Love You Too?
#17
#18
#19
Married Layers of Istanbul
#20
Self-Babysitting
#21
#22
#23
#24
Bride Overload
#25
Streets of Balat, Istanbul
#26
Metro, Istanbul Style
#27
#28
Don’t Mess With Batman
#29
Enjoyment
#30
Flying the Flag
