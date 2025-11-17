23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists And A Dash Of Dark Humor Made By This Artist

Today we’d like to introduce you 3Palec, who is a globe-trotting artist, known for creating vivid, surreal comics and illustrations that show a glimpse of our society in an exaggerated way. Without a fixed country of residence, he draws inspiration from his travels and experiences around the world.
Bored Panda reached out to the artist and here’s what he had to say about himself, “Currently, I am not tied to any country; I travel and intend to continue this way. Recently, I launched an NFT project, ENDLESSTATE, comprised of 10,000 NFTs. This project explores some of the most significant human topics: religion, society, politics, and war. What makes the project unique is that every detail within it carries a concept.”
#1 Ballet
Image source: 3palec_
#2 Never Give Up!
Image source: 3palec_
#3 Intelligence
Image source: 3palec_
#4 Obsessed Professional
Image source: 3palec_
#5
Image source: 3palec_
#6 Aspirin
Image source: 3palec_
#7
Image source: 3palec_
#8 Brave Boys
Image source: 3palec_
#9 I Won’t Let You Go
Image source: 3palec_
#10 Aesthete
Image source: 3palec_
#11 Army Wife
Image source: 3palec_
#12 Ability To Adjust
Image source: 3palec_
#13
Image source: 3palec_
#14 Be Decisive
Image source: 3palec_
#15 “Rene Magritte (The Son Of Man)”
Image source: 3palec_
#16 Long Happy Life
Image source: 3palec_
#17
Image source: 3palec_
#18
Image source: 3palec_
#19 Quarantine
Image source: 3palec_
#20 Happy Birthday
Image source: 3palec_
#21
Image source: 3palec_
#22
Image source: 3palec_
#23 8th Of March
Image source: 3palec_
