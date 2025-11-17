23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists And A Dash Of Dark Humor Made By This Artist

Today we’d like to introduce you 3Palec, who is a globe-trotting artist, known for creating vivid, surreal comics and illustrations that show a glimpse of our society in an exaggerated way. Without a fixed country of residence, he draws inspiration from his travels and experiences around the world.

Bored Panda reached out to the artist and here’s what he had to say about himself, “Currently, I am not tied to any country; I travel and intend to continue this way. Recently, I launched an NFT project, ENDLESSTATE, comprised of 10,000 NFTs. This project explores some of the most significant human topics: religion, society, politics, and war. What makes the project unique is that every detail within it carries a concept.”

More info: Instagram

#1 Ballet

Image source: 3palec_

#2 Never Give Up!

Image source: 3palec_

#3 Intelligence

Image source: 3palec_

#4 Obsessed Professional

Image source: 3palec_

#5

Image source: 3palec_

#6 Aspirin

Image source: 3palec_

#7

Image source: 3palec_

#8 Brave Boys

Image source: 3palec_

#9 I Won’t Let You Go

Image source: 3palec_

#10 Aesthete

Image source: 3palec_

#11 Army Wife

Image source: 3palec_

#12 Ability To Adjust

Image source: 3palec_

#13

Image source: 3palec_

#14 Be Decisive

Image source: 3palec_

#15 “Rene Magritte (The Son Of Man)”

Image source: 3palec_

#16 Long Happy Life

Image source: 3palec_

#17

Image source: 3palec_

#18

Image source: 3palec_

#19 Quarantine

Image source: 3palec_

#20 Happy Birthday

Image source: 3palec_

#21

Image source: 3palec_

#22

Image source: 3palec_

#23 8th Of March

Image source: 3palec_

