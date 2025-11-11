The Hypnotizing Beauty Of Iranian Mosque Ceilings

Middle Eastern architecture is renowned for its kaleidoscopic beauty. If you haven’t had a chance, yet, to witness it for yourself, Instagram photographer m1rasoulifard can take you on a mesmerizing visual journey. He captures the best of Iran’s architectural details in his hypnotizing photos.
From the Jāmeh Mosque, one of the oldest still standing in Iran, to Chahār Bāgh school, the photographer aims to show the history of Iranian architecture and design.
For more Iranian mosque interiors, you can also have a look at this post. Because they are historic structures, many of these mosques also impose heavy restrictions on photography, so these photos are a real treat!
More info: Instagram (h/t: designboom)
Hazrate-Masomeh’s mosque in Qom, Iran
Sheikh Lotfollah mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 400 years old
Hazrate-Masomeh’s mosque in Qom, Iran
Jameh’s mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 900 years old
Chahar-Bagh’s school in Esfahan, Iran
Heikh-Lotfollah’s mosque in Esfahan,Iran
Palace of Shah Abbas Safavi, Iran, 400 years ago
Shahe-Cheragh’s mosque in Shiraz, Iran
Hafez’s tomb in Shiraz, Fars, Iran
Sheikh-Lotfolah’s mosque in Esfahan, Iran
Chehel-soton’s palace in Esfahan, Iran
Shahe-Cheragh’s mosque in Shiraz, Iran
Jameh’s mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 900 years old
Sheikh Lotfollah mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 400 years old
Hazrate-Masomeh’s mosque in Qom, Iran
Hazrate-Masomeh’s mosque in Qom, Iran
Shah mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 400 years old
Jameh’s mosque in Esfahan, Iran, 900 years old
Follow Us