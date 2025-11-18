Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can’t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

by

Apple usually unveils its new products on Tuesdays, but this time the company has broken its long-standing tradition. The main reason is that, this time the presidential debates will take place on Tuesday, and the guys from Cupertino are not used to sharing the public spotlight with anyone. Even when it comes to humor.

Well, they actually succeeded – and almost the entire world is once again inventing memes and other witty takes about the iPhone 16 and other Apple products unveiled at this event. And Bored Panda, in following with our wonderful tradition, has collected for you a selection of the best follow-up memes and reactions.

#1

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: dougboneparth

#2

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: RaminNasibov

#3

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: frantzfries

#4

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: Akdas_Hayat

#5

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: conscourtdu

#6

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: memezar

#7

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: nacional_memes

#8

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: 1Kapisch

#9

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: NilimaVibes

#10

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: MorningBrew

#11

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: ashadahmed_

#12

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: memezar

#13

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: pranavgupta2003

#14

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: TrungTPhan

#15

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: Damjam_jam

#16

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: TechMemeKing

#17

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: sondesix

#18

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: theapricotgod

#19

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: matveevp

#20

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: keemoHanzi

#21

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: skyferrori

#22

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: LukeMiani

#23

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: TrungTPhan

#24

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: LightslicerGP

#25

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: turningthetbles

#26

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: Techaktien1

#27

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: __Somto_

#28

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: faptainrogers

#29

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: scoopwhoop

#30

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: coolidiot2000

#31

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: Dogseatingcat

#32

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: memezar

#33

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: DurvidImel

#34

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: TakmanTechnical

#35

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: md_s03

#36

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: SnazzyLabs

#37

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: iamreydi

#38

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: DregsOfSociety

#39

Apple Just Presented iPhone 16 And People Online Can&#8217;t Stop Making Memes, Here Are 39 Of Them

Image source: stressedniight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top Five Child Actors on Television Right Now
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2017
This Doctor Delivered A Baby On Halloween Dressed Up As The Joker
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Russian Blogger Makes Parodies Out Of Celebrity Photos, And More Than 20,000 Followers On Instagram Approve
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Boss Decides To Promote Blue-Collar Immigrant To Analyst Position, Learns He Has Great Qualification
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“My Family Called CPS While I Was In The Hospital Fighting For My Life”
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.