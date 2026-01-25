“He Was Holding His Phone”: Viral Clips Of Alex Pretti Before His Fatal Encounter Sparks Online Debate

Footage filmed by civilians has become central to a rapidly unfolding controversy after Alex Pretti was fatally sh*t by a federal immigration agent during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis on January 24.
While the Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti posed an armed threat, bystander videos immediately complicated the narrative, prompting widespread online analysis.
The 37-year-old ICU nurse’s demise came less than three weeks after another Minnesotan, Renee Good, was fatally wounded by an ICE agent on January 7.
The 37-year-old ICU nurse was fatally wounded by federal agents during an ICE operation in Minneapolis
Image credits: patriottakes
According to federal officials, Pretti was slain during a “targeted operation” in Minneapolis as immigration officers attempted to detain another individual.
Homeland Security claimed Pretti approached officers while armed and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him, prompting an agent to fire. The department described the encounter as “defensive shots.”
“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive sh*ts,” Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security spokesperson, told the BBC.
Image credits: toucan456
Image credits: CjMfdt
Pretti was pronounced deceased at the scene despite medical aid.
Border Patrol Commander, Gregory Bovino, later escalated the rhetoric, claiming Pretti was attempting to “m*ssacre law enforcement”, while President Donald Trump publicly referred to him as a “gu*man.”
However, those claims soon collided with what bystanders had captured on their phones.
Bystander footage appeared, highlighting Alex Pretti holding a phone as the encounter with ICE agents began
Image credits: RpsAgainstTrump
Several videos taken from different angles showed Pretti standing in the street holding what appears to be a cellphone rather than a firearm, in the moments leading up to the confrontation.
One neighbour, Chris Gray, told CNN that Pretti was “filming somebody getting abducted” when the whole ordeal began.
Image credits: patriottakes
In a now-viral clip, an ICE agent can be seen pushing a woman into a pile of snow. Pretti then moves toward her, appearing to intervene. The same agent pepper-sprayed Pretti in the face as he raised his hands defensively.
Despite being sprayed, footage showed Pretti attempting to help the woman again.
“Pretti is clearly not holding a g*n when he is first confronted by agents,” claimed BBC Verify.
A frame-by-frame analysis conducted by The New York Times also concluded that Pretti was “visibly holding a phone” before being tackled
Image credits: markbecker26
As Pretti moved back toward the woman, several ICE agents rushed in and forced him to the ground.
Videos showed him pinned beneath multiple officers, struggling on his hands and knees. In one viral clip, an officer can be seen in a gray jacket reaching toward Pretti’s waistband.
“Just over one second after the officer emerges holding the weapon, a sh*t rings out, followed by at least nine more,” a synchronized video analysis by CNN reported.
Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota
Image credits: dem_shelly11
Image credits: Jamesrus42
Notably, none of the verified bystander videos showed Pretti brandishing a firearm at any point before agents piled on top of him.
That moment instantly became the focal point of online scrutiny, with many netizens arguing that the video showed an unjustified homicide
The social media sleuths erupted as footage challenged claims that Pretti was a threat
Image credits: robdoar
“He was a nurse. He was directing traffic. He was protecting a woman,” wrote one user, while another added, “There is a video showing his hands while he’s on the ground the entire time.”
“I saw the unedited videos — it’s clear this was a cowardly m*rder,” added a third.
“How sad, this is another m*rder committed by ICE.”
Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota
Several commentators directly linked Pretti’s tragic demise to the earlier fatality of Renee Good, arguing that the lack of accountability had emboldened agents.
“They felt safe doing this because of the zero discipline for the k*lling of Renee two weeks ago,” said one user.
At the same time, a wave of detractors blamed Pretti, pointing to the firearm and ammunition he was reportedly carrying
Image credits: CollinsMikeT
Image credits: Men101
A large number of online detractors argued that Pretti was carrying a firearm, regardless of whether it was visible, and that this justified lethal force.
“He interfered with an arrest and resisted while armed,” said one user, while another wrote, “No sane person goes to a protest known for violence carrying a g*n.”
“He went out looking for trouble, and he found it.”
Others focused on the reported ammunition. “Who carries 30–50 rounds with him?”
The authorities defended the ICE agent, alleging that Pretti carried a firearm that was loaded with magazines
Image credits: PopBase
Despite the footage, DHS doubled down on its version of events.
“I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a g*n and ammunition rather than a sign,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.
Trump also echoed that sentiment in a Truth social media post. He shared an image of a handg*n authorities said belonged to Pretti, adding that it was loaded with additional magazines.
Image credits: markbecker26
Image credits: barryshap
Image credits: BethBeres1
He also accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection with their pompous, dangerous and arrogant rhetoric!”
As soon as the footage spread online, Walz publicly rejected the administration’s framing.
“Thank God we have video,” he said, calling early claims about Pretti “nonsense and lies.”
Pretti’s family and witnesses also rejected federal claims, calling them “sickening lies”
Image credits: patriottakes
Pretti’s family forcefully rejected the government’s version of events, stating that the footage proved their son was not a threat.
“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a g*n when attacked by Trump’s m*rdering and cowardly ICE thugs,” they said in a statement.
His father further described him as someone who “cared deeply” and participated in protests because he believed ICE actions were harming innocent people.
As the investigation continues, the videos have become the primary lens through which the public views the incident.
“This regime has got to go,” one netizen wrote
Image credits: lulubelle001
Image credits: Pat44113
Image credits: SteHow19
Image credits: HeterdoxAnarchy
Image credits: ValerieHer37147
Image credits: barista_ta27411
Image credits: nikosunity
Image credits: debtyree9
Image credits: CjMfdt
Image credits: LoriCeltic1
Image credits: DaviaFinch
Image credits: Avalon416
Image credits: Habsfan8080
Image credits: annarogers505
Follow Us