Employee Has Had Enough After Annoying HR Lady Kept Pestering Her About Silly Things And Touching Her

We usually spend more time being around our colleagues than our friends. The difference, however, is that we can’t choose who we work with. So there’s no guarantee that we will hit it off with everyone in the office.
The most we can do is try to form an environment where everyone is respectful and maintains a professional relationship. But some people aren’t even that considerate.
Ironically, the HR lady at the company Reddit user FellTheBlackWolf earns her living from is damaging interpersonal communication more than she’s fostering it. Her inappropriate behavior got so bad that employees are dreading every second they have to interact with her.
Sick and tired of the obnoxious woman, FellTheBlackWolf made a post on the r/antiwork subreddit about her to remind us that everyone has different limits and we have to be mindful of the way we interact with each other.
This introverted woman is going to work without the intention to make friends
But the company’s HR lady thinks she’s “lonely” and is forcing her to interact
Having friends at work can be really useful.
“Our research has repeatedly shown a concrete link between having a best friend at work and the amount of effort employees expend in their job. For example, women who strongly agree they have a best friend at work are more than twice as likely to be engaged (63%) compared with the women who say otherwise (29%),” Annamarie Mann of Gallup said in a statement.
Mannn even suggests to put the science aside and look more holistically at what’s happening in the workforce: “We now live and work in an era where many employees expect their job to be more than a paycheck. The paycheck still matters, of course, but employees seek out and stay with organizations that have exceptional workplace cultures,” she continued. “And while there are numerous components of these cultures, they are often characterized by overall feelings of trust, belongingness and inclusion.”
When HR advisory and research firm Future Workplace conducted a study with Virgin Pulse of more than 2,000 managers and employees in 10 countries, it found that nearly 1 in 10 people have no friends at work, and more than half have five or fewer. And those with few friends did, in fact, saiy they felt lonely either very often or always and disengaged in their work.
Almost two-thirds said they would be more inclined to stay at their company longer if they had more friends—this was especially true for millennials, who consider their manager as their work parent and their co-workers their work family.
So assuming she doesn’t have any ulterior motives, we can at least understand where the HR lady is coming from. However, the way she goes about it is appalling.
As her post went viral, the woman provided more information on her workplace in the comments
