People Are Done Gatekeeping And Share 65 Brilliant Tips That Might Make Your Everyday Life Easier

On days when life feels rushed, it’s nice to take a shortcut or use a hack. I am talking about those little “aha moments,” when you find an easy way out instead of grinding through something. You know, the ones that make life easier.
Finding a store that sells branded clothes really cheaply. Coming across a site where you can book flight tickets at discounted rates. Discovering a quick way to get a wine stain off an expensive dress. Or just a surprising method to de-stink your shoes.
Many folks have been secretly gatekeeping such jaw-dropping things, and they finally shared them on Threads. We have collected the wildest ones below that will honestly blow your mind. Scroll down to check them out!
#1
Travel by price instead of location.
Image source: fantastically_alex, cottonbro studio
#2
Aquaphor on my feet in a plastic bag & a pair of socks overnight. New feet who dis.
Image source: theejelaminah, ROMAN ODINTSOV
#3
Fashion Nova has a 40% off sale every third week of the month.
Image source: queenloudwine, Marcial Comeron
In this fast-paced world, everyone seems to be obsessed with life hacks. And why not? When there’s a simple way out, nobody really wants to make life difficult. Social networking sites are flooded with tens of thousands of videos about these hacks. Some can really make our lives easier.
Take a simple trick like cooking in one pan to cut down on dishes, or using smart tech to control your home from your phone. These clever strategies can help save time and energy. Basically, life hacks use practical tips and handy tools to get the job done.
#4
If you wanna get a stain out of your clothes or clean your sneakers use dawn dish detergent and mix it with peroxide.
Image source: alwaysonsome_bs, Kampus Production
#5
Irish Spring bar soap in your dresser drawers or in your luggage when traveling keeps your clothes smelling fresh way longer than fabric softener sheets.
Image source: michaelrmims, https://kaboompics.com
#6
The Libby + Hoopla apps give you access to thousands of free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and more! You only need a library card and download the app to begin.
Image source: bookbaddiejazzy, Kampus Production
But did you know that the term “life hacks” was coined by technology journalist Danny O’Brien in 2004? Originally, it referred to computer scripts that boost productivity for programmers.
However, the meaning has changed drastically over the years. Today, it can be anything that doesn’t require much effort. And the craze for these helpful tricks has caught on globally, while hack masters have slowly started dominating social media.
#7
castor oil on my face at night as my final step with my skincare. i am in my upper 40s and my face is smooth, soft and supple. truly nature’s Botox.
Image source: nishayvette, Anna Keibalo
#8
Mayonnaise instead of butter when making a grilled cheese sandwich, get that perfect golden crisp every time and faster if you have a basic kitchen setup.
Image source: draggabeats, Sara Cervera
#9
Every second week of the month Costco does clearance sales to clear and reset the floors. I found out my local Costco does it on a Wednesday. I get a good chunk my kids clothes on clearance. Shoes, socks and adult clothes are also on clearence~.
Image source: _mint_ee
For instance, let’s look at the site Lifehacker that was launched in 2005. They advertise themselves as the world’s leading guide to tech and life tips, tricks, and hacks.
Their mission is to “offer reliable tech help and credible, practical, science-based life advice to help people live better.” Research shows this site ranked #4019 in the US, with 4.46 million in traffic in August 2026.
#10
Keep baby powder in the trunk of your car and use it to get the sand off your feet after a day at the beach.
Image source: jessicagottlieb, Getty Images
#11
Save $25 every paycheck. Think of it as another “bill” it adds up quick!
Image source: soy.khamaleon, Karolina Grabowska
#12
If you wear prescription glasses, buy cute fancy sunglasses and have them fitted with your prescription lenses.
Image source: lipatchou, Getty Images
Another example of how people simply love life hacks is books by Tim Ferriss. Through them, he has really popularized the idea of life hacks. His books have had a massive impact: he has sold millions of copies, and they have been translated into more than 30 languages.
His global success just shows that this attraction towards life hacks is universal. Also, people are almost hungry for creative shortcuts to make their lives easier.
#13
Keep birthday cards in your glove box.
Image source: april_cassandra, Amigo Mobility
#14
Tell a friend who is a serious thrifter what you want.
We will find it for you.
Image source: whenpaigelives, Becca McHaffie
#15
Got my children in math competitions… problem solving ability through the roof.
Image source: joneszilla_the_jegna, Yianni Mathioudakis
While lots of people appreciate the benefits of these tricks, some question whether they really work. A few researchers claim we will never really know whether they all work. To support their point, they conducted multiple studies and reached a surprising conclusion.
Apparently, these studies show how deeply our own beliefs influence the outcomes of these lifestyle science experiments. What they are really saying is that some hacks are just common sense disguised as secret tricks. While they might save you time or money, it’s hard to say if they are “better” than the traditional way of doing things.
#16
I only shared this with my students every year. So you know how stores/ restaurants give you a birthday item/ discount every year for your birthday? Well, I have 12 birthdays. You can figure out the rest.
Image source: biancaempowersss, Annie Spratt
#17
There’s this store called DD’s Discount and they have everything like Walmart x target but their cheap asf. Name brand clothes, house stuff, toys and anything you need. It’s always empty and the clothes be like $8 bucks. The clothes are so tea.
Image source: chef_jess.t, Markus Spiske
#18
Ryze mushroom coffee is not a gimmick. It actually works. Don’t drink it thinking you’re gonna lose weight. It regulates your gut. Its a tool to help you lose weight.
Image source: king.wiz_93, Ahmed
It’s very easy to get swept up in a “life-changing” hack. After all, they offer a quick solution to a persistent problem. But we must ask ourselves whether one single trick can really solve the issue. Sometimes, the old-fashioned way of doing things is actually better.
I mean, it’s there for a reason, right? And the truth is that some of these hacks can unnecessarily complicate life. When people act blind to something staring them in the face, they naturally think hacks are the solution.
#19
Not a gatekeeper but anytime you buy something online from any retailer GOOGLE A COUPON CODE FOR IT. It works 90% of the time!!!!
Image source: double.hockey.stix, Marielle Ursua
#20
Everytime i go to CVS i get the printed receipt because sometimes it has the 50% off a full price item coupon, and i always use it to buy designer colognes for the low.
Image source: htx.xkyle, Iris Yan
#21
If you’re running late for your flight and the TSA line is long. Go to the front of the line or tell the agent servicing the line you had to go get out of line to get a VID check. They will let you right in the front.
Image source: brownesteyes, dongfang xiaowu
It all leads us to the dark side of life hacks. John Pavlus, a recovering life hacker, talks about how obsessed he was with them.
He explains, “I think lifehacking is so seductive because it’s simply easier than asking some bigger, harder, more important questions about where your time and attention go. It’s less tiring. It’s less frustrating. It’s less frightening. It takes less commitment. The failures are less painful, and the successes are more frequent.”
“But over the last couple of years, it has begun to dawn on me: Maybe all the time I spend looking for better ways to do things is keeping me from, well, doing things,” he adds.
#22
If you’re into thrifting, take a photo and ask AI to find the most valuable item on the shelf. Got so much high end stuff!
Image source: ggrossofficial, Julia M Cameron
#23
•Utilize your pto pairing it with paid holidays off
•use your insurance benefits (can get rewards based off of appointments, look into your 401ks, etc. maximize everything you can)
•ymca membership- great if you have kids can execise using child watch and they also have an outdoor pool during summers if you don’t always want to go to a beach
•roth IRA
•open a brokerage account for investing
•.
Image source: mrscharneld, Pavel Danilyuk
#24
Lighter fluid gets rid of food oil stains and works on ANY fabric, including silk.
Image source: eufrat_and_tigris, Ivan S
Also, we can’t deny that some of these hacks can actually be dangerous. Their potential for harm is unsettling, yet people promote them on social media. Reports show how they have led to tragic casualties in the past.
Fortunately, many of these tricks get debunked, so that they don’t fool more people. But with the whole concept of “going viral,” they still keep popping up time and again.
#25
Go to your dentist and get a mold of your teeth and the teeth whitening trays. I spent $100 or less a year for a year worth of teeth whitening. And it’s medical grade so it actually works.
Image source: cmondawgtightenup88, SHVETS production
#26
Hot ginger water everyday at least 3 times a day. Long story short, the period pains I used to have growing up are gone.
Image source: bee_wendair, Kelly Sikkema
#27
Epsom salt on your peppers and tomatoes base (soil only) will increase your yield!
Image source: ashleecbaby, Jason Tuinstra
Well, we have talked about those fake hacks. But the ones in this list are pretty harmless and useful. You might be familiar with a few, but did any of them completely blow your mind? Give them an upvote or share your thoughts in the comments section.
Also, you might want to check out these terrible hacks that people debunked. It might help you see that hacking our way through life is not always ideal.
#28
Best teeth whitening product is the gel with the little rubber mouth guard at dollar tree. It even impressed my dental hygienist.
Image source: jennyjennnnny, 莎莉 彭
#29
White pepper instead of black pepper when cooking.
When grilling steaks use both.
Image source: christinacastscharacters, Curated Lifestyle
#30
olive garden gives you a free dessert of choice on your birthday but does not card to confirm it is your birthday.
Image source: em.thrpy, Natalia Y.
#31
Not really gatekeeping, but you can find just about any coloring pages you like on Pinterest and save/download the page for free. Just buy cardstock paper and print it on that. I’ve saved $100s by not buying coloring books lol.
Image source: notheatherdrury
#32
Rose water on your skin and hair will have you out here glowing. You can also use it as a setting spray.
Image source: thedelisiacamille
#33
Instead of buying big bottles of Perfume I buy giant sample packs from Ulta it’s like 25 samples, they’re $10-$25 and I constantly get compliments on how I smell so great.
Image source: chosen_bandit
#34
Baby diaper rash cream for your face as an overnight mask. Helps with redness/inflammation, rash, moisturizes face.
Image source: sofia_ykgr
#35
Mix one part apple cider vinegar 3 parts rose water. Put it in a spray bottle and wash with it midday between showers. No body odor and it really cleans you.
Image source: editbymariam
#36
You can join AARP at the age of 18 and receive all the hotel, etc discounts. It was created to help you PLAN for retirement too.
Image source: brynnbrynnbrynn
#37
NEVER let your car insurance auto renew at the end of your policy cycle. Always manually start a new one and you’ll save hella $$. You’re welcome!!
Image source: mazanikay
#38
Get a Chipotle family meal ($48) for your lunch meal prep for the week.
Image source: _lb_iv_
#39
If you drive for Instacart, scan all those receipts to Fetch app for gift card rewards.
Image source: mdb_dmv
#40
Take a picture of clothes/shoes you want. Google search the pic. You can almost always find it somewhere else cheaper.
Image source: — theeangelic123
#41
If you find a biz on Groupon you want to use, before you buy the Groupon, call them up and tell them you found them there but haven’t purchased it yet. 95% of the time
They’ll honor the Groupon price. On the merchant end, Groupon takes 50% of their earnings so they get to avoid that and you still get the discount.
Image source: spicybitenails
#42
Bee TV got all the movies and tv shows for the free.
Image source: _marcblends
#43
Press on nails are a game changer for your budget and if done correctly No One can tell.
Image source: dannythebeauty
#44
I’m a travel advisor. I book my clients on delta vacations if I can, and set a google alert for their flight. I can reprice at the dropped cost so long as it’s before final payment.
Also, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruises will do an auto pay set up as often as you want to pay off your vacation.
Lastly, there’s no such thing as “last minute deals”. The price is ALWAYS cheapest when demand is lowest—when it just comes out.
Image source: dolewhipper
#45
When your kids are moving out/going to college, give them an Alexa that’s already connected to yours…you can make live announcements to them in their dorms, feckin fabulous.
Image source: realfionao
#46
I Pay $200.00 for a year of phone service through mint mobile. It runs off the same towers as T-Mobile. phone must be unlocked.
Image source: dchosen.one
#47
Beef shank. 10x cheaper than oxtail (literally). Same flavor same consistency same texture…
Image source: chris_sccstudios
#48
If you have the McDonald’s app, you can order on the kiosk & order as many specials/ deals/ rewards as you want. You just have to do separate orders.
Example: on app, $1 large fry, free sandwich using your points, $2 10 piece.
You wouldn’t be able to use all three at the register or drive thru, but on the kiosk you can use them all, just order separate *.
Image source: kreate.her
#49
– Retinol at night and sunscreen in the morning, with any ￼face wash and moisturizing cream you use my face is so clear and bright!
– Exfoliate your fingers and moisturize overnight
– Matcha tea is really the way especially if you have stomach issues
– D3 + K2 and Magnesium vitamins for energy and mood!
Image source: kia_rush
#50
Some may know this, some may not: I never pay to put air in my tires. Go to any tire shop and they will do it for free. Even Wal-Mart.
Image source: pricelesswoman2013
#51
Drink Raspberry Leaf Tea on your period for the cramps. Add lemon juice + honey to add the vibes.
Bonus Everywhere sells it as packets, but target lets you buy a pound of loose leaf online. Lasts forever and is good for pregnancy. Ripens your cervix.
Image source: myspiritmom
#52
I know you said one but this one is GOLDEN. The same bentonite Clay mask for your face can help reduce inflammation on your feet, ankles, legs shoulders. It works sooooo good!!
Image source: feliciamonet_
#53
If you have swimmers ear or an ear ache from water trapped microwave a toe of garlic til it’s warm but not hot and wrap it in a tissue and stick it in your ear, I PROMISE you it works.
Image source: pixiemami
#54
Use Aloe Vera juice to help your hair grow thick and long.
Image source: touchofjazmine
#55
My close friends know but when you travel outside the US, visit nearby countries and collect them stamps instead of planning for just one big trip. Save you $$.
Image source: shvynx
#56
Go to Sephora for samples then purchase at ulta with rewards points and coupons!
Image source: simplydionne_
#57
Jalapeño Lemonade. It shouldn’t be good. But it’s.
Image source: fullyknownchristian
#58
-3/4 to 7/8 – ish (per 8 oz plastic container) organic sugar
-Add organic glycerin until it feels the right consistency betw thumb & first two fingers
-Add 1 T of organic sweet almond oil
-about 20 drops of your favorite organic essential oil
-stir & put in your container
You now have the most divine homemade organic sugar scrub.
*** your hands and the container might get a little slippery. Plastic is much safer than glass in the shower!
This recipe is very forgiving. ￼.
Image source: thea_harrison
#59
Taking chia seeds, fennel seeds and flax seeds every morning because eating any other thing. Great for debloating, clear & healthy skin and helps with your hormones too.
Image source: _allthingsjess5
#60
if ur going to apply makeup:
before u do ur skin care, apply ice first in ur face. just pat ur face gently until it’s damp, not completely dry but damp. make sure ur in a room temp or cold temp room too! then proceed w ur skincare and ur makeup.
Everytime I do it, my face’s dewy and overall just feels tight and light >.
Image source: fraeberry
#61
Use your CVS extra care card! If you have multiple items, only scan one item per transaction. You will get another coupon after each transaction.
Image source: ameriken_beauty
#62
Turmeric scrub and a good exfoliating scrubber 2 to 3 times a week and seal with shea butter or a hydrating facial cream.
Image source: rawwitroni
#63
You actually get a better deal if you pay for the year instead monthly.
Image source: redneckgangsta89
#64
I’ll give 2:
1. Drink mint tea with lemon and honey as sweetener first thing in the morning on an empty stomach – it’ll help clear your skin among other good things
2. When you’re on your period cramping, eat seafood boil because it has the nutrients and omega 3 to get rid of the pain quickly (I have endometriosis and use this trick ).
Image source: kaylaaxoxoxo
#65
You can borrow a Hotspot from your local library. We use them on roadtrips so the kids can use their tablets in the car. You can keep them for months and then request another one
Image source: loopy_hooker
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