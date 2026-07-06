Internet Trolls Travis Kelce For Crying During Wedding Vows With Taylor Swift: “Gonna Cry Big In The Future”

Taylor Swift’s vows to Travis Kelce, during their July 3 wedding, reportedly left him in tears.
While a groom getting emotional on the big day is often seen as a testament to his love for the bride, in this case, the internet believes the reason may have been different.
Some speculated that it was the couple’s alleged “prenuptial agreement” that made Kelce cry, while others commented that he cried because he knows he may become the subject of Swift’s “future heartbreak songs” if he ever messes up.
“Poor guy, I hope the marriage lasts,” a netizen prayed.
Social media users mocked Travis Kelce’s reported tears during his wedding
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Around 1,000 guests from the worlds of film, music, and football gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s wedding.
Several of them have since opened up about the promises the pair made to each other.
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Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos said their vows were “everything you would hope for,” describing them as “real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.”
They carried “little books” to the altar, he added.
According to an anonymous People source, meanwhile, each of their vows took 20 minutes.
This insider also revealed the moment that left Kelce in tears.
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“Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was a star athlete, would go and sit with less popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime.
“And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school.”
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The internet, however, was not convinced this was what made Kelce emotional.
“He cried after signing the 40-page prenup before saying ‘I do’ to the love of his life,” one commented, while another agreed, writing, “Yes, the prenup was a hard swallow.”
A third accused Kelce of crying because he realized “he hit a jackpot.”
“Most people do,” they remarked.
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Several wished Kelce “good luck,” praying Swift never documents “their breakup in her lyrics.”
One user, however, predicted it wouldn’t be the case.
“The dude better gird up his loins; I have a feeling in the future he is gonna cry some big ole tears,” they said.
Travis Kelce received heartfelt advice from his close friend Adam Sandler
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Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce’s friendship began when the NFL star appeared in the actor’s 2025 comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.
However, the true extent of their bond came as a surprise when it was revealed that Sandler officiated Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told CNN that Sandler advised Kelce to kiss Swift “every chance you get — every single day.”
“Whether you’re going to bed or going to work, go ahead and kiss her,” Sandler allegedly said, explaining that doing so will leave less room for arguments in their marriage and keep them out of trouble.
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In addition to having Sandler officiate their wedding instead of a pastor, Swift and Kelce also chose to forgo another traditional wedding element: having bridesmaids and groomsmen.
“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s man of honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’s best man,” an official statement read.
It also stated that the bride and groom both wore custom Christian Dior haute couture and Christian Louboutin footwear, and were accessorized by Cartier.
The couple has kept their wedding photos private, sparking speculation that they may be monetized
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When Swift and Kelce got engaged on August 26, 2025, they took to their respective social media accounts to share several pictures confirming the news.
While one capture showed Swift standing beneath a floral arch and Kelce down on one knee, another featured them embracing after she said yes.
A zoomed-in snap of Swift’s engagement ring was also shared.
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This led fans to hope that the pair would share pictures from their wedding on social media as well, but that has not yet happened.
This has led many to assume that Swift would release snippets from her wedding as a documentary, which would allow her to earn money.
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The prospect has not generated a favorable response, with a fan claiming, “If she does this, I’ll lose all respect for her.”
“I won’t watch it,” asserted another.
A third called on Swift and Kelce to “learn from Zendaya and Tom.”
“He cried for the photo,” a netizen said about Kelce
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