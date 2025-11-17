Hey, Pandas! What Are Your Top Three Favorite Songs? (Closed)

by

If you had to pick three, what would they be?

#1

Seize The Vivid Sky – Anne Clark
Dark Allies – Light Asylum
She’s In Parties – Bauhaus

#2

Ummmm…. Right now?
” Mono no aware” by Sylvaine…
” NEET Game” by Hanabie….
“Where the devil waits” by Darkher….

#3

Oh, that’s tough! 🤔 Depends on my mood. But these songs are the most consistent.
Concrete Blonde “The Vampire Song”
Sublime “Caress Me down”
Finally, Ghost Mice ‘John and Jodie’, or ‘Critical Hit’, it’s a tie. I can’t choose!

#4

Currently:

“Have you seen my sister Evelyn?”- Evelyn Evelyn
“Leave Luanne”- 35mm The Musical
“Good in Goodbye”- Madison Beer

#5

Ok, so number one would definitely be
‘Swing Life away’ by Rise Against.

The others are really tough. Atm maybe ‘My silver lining’ by First Aid Kit, bc I’m going through a tough time.
And last one… thats really hard, bc there are so many good songs.
‘Life for rent’ by Dido?

Next time please ask for a list of 10 songs xD

#6

Everybody talks, struck by lightning, and meteor shower

#7

“Do You Realize?” By The Flaming Lips
“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd
“Pictures Of You” by The Cure

#8

Out of Reach by Boywithuke, Role Models by AJR, and Beautiful Pain by Alec Benjamin

#9

1) Wait, by Jurrivh
2) Fix my eyes, by for KING & COUNTRY
3) Be thou my vision, Shane & Shane version

#10

Yellow_coldplay
Are u bored yet_wallows
Stacy’s brother mad tsai

I slay and bts all there songs I can’t chose

#11

1) Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
2) Orion by Metallica
3) Transylvania by Iron Maiden

#12

“Break Stuff”- Limp Bizkit

“Chop Suey”- System Of A Down (This was sung to me as s lullaby when I was younger 😅)

“Bubblegum K.K.”- Animal Crossing 💕💕

