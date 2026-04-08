After Internet Loses It Over “Hottie” In Spanish Easter Procession, Sleuths Thank They’ve Figured Out Who He Is

A Spanish man from an Easter procession went viral over the weekend, with one social media user calling him a “hottie” and others agreeing with the label.
The buzz soon turned into a full-blown identity hunt, and netizens did not disappoint.
The man, according to internet detectives, is a model from Sevilla, a city known for its grand Easter parades that run from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
Those who tracked him down have now shared his Instagram profile
Image credits: juandomiinguez_
Juan Domínguez has been identified as the man who stole the spotlight at one of Spain’s lucrative Easter processions.
He was dressed in a white and golden cape and was holding a ceremonial mace.
His hair in the viral clip was styled in neat sweeps, giving viewers a clear view of his sharp facial features.
Image credits: juandomiinguez_
“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” a netizen said about his look, while another added, “I think my menopause just resolved itself.”
“He kinda looks like Shawn Mendes,” a third noted, with many agreeing.
A separate user, meanwhile, wondered if he is “a priest?”
“He is not a priest,” someone answered, sharing two pictures of Domínguez from his Instagram handle @juandomiinguez_.
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One of the pictures showed him in a white T-shirt layered under a denim shirt, paired with jeans and a cap.
The other featured him in a tailored, double-breasted ivory suit with a brown and black tie.
“That is one fine-looking man,” a comment under the post read.
“He reminds me of a young Gianni Morandi,” another said.
Domínguez ended up putting Sevilla’s Holy Week celebrations, widely known as Semana Santa, in the spotlight
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“Easter celebrations in Spain end like this,” a social media user wrote while sharing Domínguez’s viral procession clip.
Many viewers soon wondered how it begins.
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To answer them: in Sevilla, Holy Week, or Semana Santa, is celebrated with gilded floats adorned with vibrant floral arrangements, carried through cobblestoned streets, accompanied by booming drums and soaring brass bands.
Over the week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, 61 Catholic brotherhoods parade through the city along the official route to Sevilla’s Gothic cathedral and back to their home churches.
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This tradition dates back to the 14th century.
According to NPR, these parades blend pageantry and penance into a display so captivating that it deeply moves the city’s residents.
“Holy Week is an expression of faith,” Maite Olivares told the outlet.
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Even those who are not overtly devout find meaning in these rich cultural displays.
María Ángeles Bermudo, who says she is not an atheist but does not identify with any particular religion, shared, “I’ve been watching it since I was a little girl. It’s something very familiar to me.”
She recalled that her father and husband both participated in the processions, and this year, her daughter continued the family tradition.
Easter Monday did not mark a good start for Spain, with two accidents being reported in the Costa del Sol region
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The two accidents claimed two lives.
According to the 112 emergency service, the first accident occurred at 12:13 a.m.
A man was struck by a vehicle on the A-7 motorway near the town of Mijas in the Costa del Sol.
Only half an hour later, at 12:41 a.m., witnesses alerted 112 about an injured motorcyclist on Avenida Pintor Joaquín Sorolla in the capital, in Pedregalejo.
The motorcyclist, according to The Olive Press, was 33 years old. He fell while riding his bike and suffered fatal injuries.
Moreover, according to InSpain News, the week of March 27 to April 6 registered 30 fatalities in 28 road accidents. That is three more than during the same period last year.
“He looks like a Bridgerton character”, wrote one user
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