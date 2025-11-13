21 Posters Showing What Women Should ‘Thank A Feminist’ For

by

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day. So you know what that means. Lithuanian police officers are probably giving tulips to female drivers again. But an online feminist community called the School of Feminism has suggested another cool way to commemorate the occasion.

Posters. The organization uploaded a series of designs to the internet, listing some of the biggest achievements that societies’ have earned in their quest towards equality. “Thanks to feminists, women can vote, work, abort [their pregnancies], divorce [spouses], wear pants, read any book [they like], use birth control, take out a loan…” Anyone who wants to use the posters can download and print out the designs or simply share them online.

“There are still many rights to fight for to achieve real equality between women and men around the world,” School of Feminism concluded. “Let’s keep up the fight.”

More info: schooloffeminism.org | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Image source: School of Feminism

#2

Image source: School of Feminism

#3

Image source: School of Feminism

#4

Image source: School of Feminism

#5

Image source: School of Feminism

#6

Image source: School of Feminism

#7

Image source: School of Feminism

#8

Image source: School of Feminism

#9

Image source: School of Feminism

#10

Image source: School of Feminism

#11

Image source: School of Feminism

#12

Image source: School of Feminism

#13

Image source: School of Feminism

#14

Image source: School of Feminism

#15

Image source: School of Feminism

#16

Image source: School of Feminism

#17

Image source: School of Feminism

#18

Image source: School of Feminism

#19

Image source: School of Feminism

#20

Image source: School of Feminism

#21

Image source: School of Feminism

