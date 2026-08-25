International Student Issues Urgent Plea After She’s Punched By Gang Of Kids Wearing Bathrobes In Scotland

A young international student’s first day in Edinburgh took a terrifying turn after she was allegedly targeted by a group of teenagers, leaving her with facial injuries.
Yumin Chen, who goes by Yomi online, later took to social media to share her experience and warn others visiting the Scottish capital.
But as footage and eyewitness accounts surrounding the incident began circulating online, concerns grew over the behavior of the group involved and whether the attack was part of a wider pattern of targeting Asian visitors in the city.
“100% a racially motivated attack. Bless you woman… People need to be aware. These teens are crazy,” one user wrote.
A young Chinese student said she was randomly attacked on her first day in Edinburgh, Scotland
Yumin said the incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on July 31, while she was visiting Princes Street Gardens.
In an Instagram video posted on August 1, she described the attack as completely unprovoked.
She said, “Today, I was randomly a**aulted by a group of five teenagers in Prince Garden, Edinburgh.”
She also alleged that one of the teenagers “punched my nose, resulting in a nosebleed and swelling.”
The situation became even more disturbing when Chen said other people began sending her footage that appeared to show the same group behaving aggressively elsewhere in the city.
“After this, several people contacted me and shared videos, what appears to be the same group attacking bars randomly, bumping into people, and shouting a**se at the public.”
Yumin added, “If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact me or the police. No one should have to experience random violence. Stay safe, everyone.”
Footage circulating online appeared to show a group of youths wearing grey dressing gowns or bathrobes while allegedly engaging in antisocial behavior around Edinburgh.
The teenagers were reportedly seen wearing grey dressing gowns
According to reports, separate footage appeared to show youths matching the description being aggressive, damaging property, and targeting members of the public.
Chen also warned people not to confront the group themselves.
“Please do not approach them. Report it to Police Scotland immediately,” she said. “I hope no one else has to go through what I did.”
Police Scotland confirmed that officers received a report concerning an attack in the Princes Street area.
According to Edinburgh News, a spokesperson said, “Around 5:10pm on Friday, 31 July, 2026, we received a report of an a**ault on a woman in the Princes Street area of Edinburgh.”
The spokesperson added, “The woman did not require any medical treatment. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Chen later shared another update on August 6, explaining that police were relying on information from several sources.
“So right now, they are relying on CCTV footage, witness statements, and information provided by the public.”
Police Scotland said the investigation into the reported attack remains ongoing as evidence continues to emerge
Yumin also said the number of people believed to have been involved had changed as more evidence emerged.
“After receiving more evidence, it now looks like there may actually be 7 people involved,” she said. “In addition, police already shared this case information to other police divisions.”
Notably, she also urged people not to turn the investigation into an online hunt.
“Please don’t share anyone’s personal information online. The reason I’ve been collecting all of this information isn’t to expose anyone.”
Yumin has not provided another public update on the case since August 6, instead continuing to post about her regular life, leaving the investigation’s latest status unclear.
Her account caused an outpouring of support, with many commenters condemning the alleged attack and expressing concerns about youth violence in Edinburgh.
One person wrote, “This is disgusting. There is absolutely no excuse for racism or violence. I hope they are held accountable.”
Another user said, “I recommend going to their schools directly and talking with the principals and demand them to bring in their parents.”
The Princes Street area has faced repeated concerns over youth antisocial behavior
A third commented, “Girl, I’m not sure, but see if you can sue their parents. A lot of locals hate this kind of behavior, and youth violence is definitely a problem nowadays. Let’s not let them think they can do anything without consequences, especially toward Asian people.”
Local community representatives have previously called for a stronger police presence in parts of Edinburgh city centre, while reports have documented other incidents involving groups of youths.
Shaun Hodge of the New Town and Broughton Community Council told Edinburgh News that the footage was “appalling” and said the community had repeatedly raised concerns about the need for greater police visibility in the area.
He said, “As a community council, we have repeatedly raised the need for a greater police presence in this part of the city, specifically opposite The Balmoral hotel and next to the Apple Store.”
“Like everyone else, we believe more must be done to keep people safe, and that starts with parents, schools and the wider community all playing their part, including challenging this kind of behavior where it is safe to do so.”
Hodge also stressed the importance of preventing such incidents before they escalate, saying, “Prevention is better than cure, and for us that means Police Scotland engaging further with schools, young people, parents and teachers, before problems start.”
“100% a racially motivated attack. These teens are crazy,” one user wrote
Follow Us