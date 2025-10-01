44 Award-Winning Photos That Show Just How Photogenic Pets Can Be

The winners of the 2025 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in pet photography from around the world. Now in its 7th year, the competition attracted a record-breaking 4,011 entries from 45 different countries, with dogs, cats, horses, and even some unusual pets like snakes, rabbits, parrots, and lizards taking center stage.
Photographers competed across eight categories: Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People. The winning images showcase not only incredible technical skill but also the beauty, character, and spirit of pets and the special place they hold in our lives.
More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
#1 International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Andrea Wafler
Image source: © Andrea Wafler
#2 Creative Category Finalist He Huapei
Image source: © He Huapei
#3 Action Category Winner Shandess Griffin
Image source: © Shandess Griffin
#4 Canine Portrait Category Winner Janneke De Graaf
Image source: © Janneke De Graaf
#5 Canine Portrait Category Finalist Regine Jensen
Image source: © Regine Jensen
#6 Canine Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
Image source: © Andrea Wafler
#7 Canine Portrait Category Finalist Frankie Adamson
Image source: © Frankie Adamson
#8 Creative Category Finalist Barbara Cesari
Image source: © Barbara Cesari
#9 Equine Portrait Category Finalist Nicola Broadhurst
Image source: © Nicola Broadhurst
#10 Equine Portrait Category Finalist Denise Strauch
Image source: © Denise Strauch
#11 Equine Portrait Category Finalist Kelly Groenestijn
Image source: © Kelly Groenestijn
#12 Equine Portrait Category Winner Renate Zuidema
Image source: © Renate Zuidema
#13 Open Portrait Category Finalist Chantal Sammons
Image source: © Chantal Sammons
#14 Pets And People Category Finalist Celine Robel
Image source: © Celine Robel
#15 International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Renate Zuidema
Image source: © Renate Zuidema
#16 International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Frankie Adamson
Image source: © Frankie Adamson
#17 Action Category Finalist Nikki Mcdonald
Image source: © Nikki McDonald
#18 Action Category Finalist Keri Parado
Image source: © Keri Parado
#19 Canine Portrait Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Image source: © Grace Fieselman
#20 Equine Portrait Category Finalist Leonie Minten
Image source: © Leonie Minten
#21 Feline Portrait Category Winner Mirka Koot
Image source: © Mirka Koot
#22 Open Portrait Category Finalist Adam Wyatt
Image source: © Adam Wyatt
#23 Pets And People Category Winner Petra Nestelbacher
Image source: © Petra Nestelbacher
#24 Pets And People Category Finalist Eliane Van Schaik
Image source: © Eliane Van Schaik
#25 International Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist Janneke De Graaf
Image source: © Janneke De Graaf
#26 Action Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Image source: © Grace Fieselman
#27 Action Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič
Image source: © Nika Kuplenk Golobič
#28 Creative Category Finalist Shandess Griffin
Image source: © Shandess Griffin
#29 Creative Category Finalist Grace Fieselman
Image source: © Grace Fieselman
#30 Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman
Image source: © Katie Brockman
#31 Documentary Category Winner Emma Boyle
Image source: © Emma Boyle
#32 Documentary Category Finalist Wren Louise Sell
Image source: © Wren Louise Sell
#33 Documentary Category Finalist Katie Hall
Image source: © Katie Hall
#34 Documentary Category Finalist Nicole Hrustyk
Image source: © Nicole Hrustyk
#35 Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams
Image source: © Rebecca Williams
#36 Feline Portrait Category Finalist Veronika Blažeková
Image source: © Veronika Blažeková
#37 Feline Portrait Category Finalist Betty Brodie
Image source: © Betty Brodie
#38 Feline Portrait Category Finalist Carolin Melin
Image source: © Carolin Melin
#39 Feline Portrait Category Finalist Katie Brockman
Image source: © Katie Brockman
#40 Open Portrait Category Winner Ellen Reus
Image source: © Ellen Reus
#41 Pets And People Category Finalist Renate Zuidema
Image source: © Renate Zuidema
#42 Pets And People Category Finalist Elena Willingstorfer
Image source: © Elena Willingstorfer
#43 2025 Overall International Pet Photographer Of The Year Winner Katie Brockman
Image source: © Katie Brockman
#44 Documentary Category Finalist Louise Kennedy
Image source: © Louise Kennedy
Follow Us