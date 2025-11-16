50 Tourists Share Their Surprising Discoveries From Around The World

by

In hindsight, it seems a bit silly to be surprised by the unexpected when traveling. After all, the entire point is to see and experience new things, otherwise, why spend all the time and money? So one should at least expect some amount of surprises and fortunately for all of us, these travelers made sure to document the unusual or unexpected things they encountered while traversing the globe. 

So, wherever you are, get comfortable and prepare to scroll through all the memorable little things tourists and travelers have run into, upvote the experiences that caught you by surprise, and be sure to comment your own stories. And if some of the things listed here are pretty normal where you are from, let us know!

#1 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

Image source: MerleChi

#2 This Museum In Berlin Has “Touchable” Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People

Image source: ppmtn

#3 The Algerian Sahara By Night. With No Light Pollution, The Sky Is Truly Incredible

I spent four days camping out in the remote Algerian Sahara – just me and a local guide. I took a million photos but this was one of my favorites. Freezing cold at night, but free of all light pollution the sky was breathtakingly beautiful.

Image source: xe3to, xereeto

#4 An Albino Turtle I Saw On My Vacation In Sri Lanka

Image source: mouthfulloflemons

#5 After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists

100% worth it for seeing the sunrise alone.

Image source: feastandexist

#6 Rainy Day In Ireland

Image source: Mary Bardin

#7 In Denmark, Some Of Our Light Signals Are Small Vikings

Image source: Ulle82, Grubernator

#8 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

Image source: KristjanHrannar

#9 My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back

Image source: why_im_single

#10 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

Image source: diohondoriavylv

#11 Spotted The Hogwarts Express On My Trip To Scotland Last Year

Image source: Kiwizftw

#12 A Tram On The Stuttgart Rack Railway With A Trailer For Bikes. Stuttgart, Germany

Image source: LaSuze7

#13 In The Ancient Egypt, Cats Were Sacred Animals. It Seems That Nothing Has Changed Since Then

Image source: MorphaKnight

#14 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok – For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone

Image source: saksith

#15 Wuppertal’s Suspension Railway (Monorail), Germany

Image source: pangea, pangea

#16 This Tree In Morocco Is Filled With Real Goats Standing On It

Image source: freebird348, FlyingBirdSnake

#17 The Way These Trees Grew On A Street In Amsterdam

Image source: Neanderthal_Gene

#18 Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Cars

Image source: CommitteeOfTheHole, DEEP_SEA_MAX

#19 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

Image source: _Goat_Juice_

#20 Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark

Image source: michaelsj92

#21 My Buddy And I Got Our Faces On The Foam Of Our Beers In Ireland

Image source: Nick_C12

#22 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

Image source: AcerRubrum

#23 I Visited Antarctica Recently

Image source: _mitch_the_gr8

#24 This Albino Reindeer I Saw While Traveling In Finnish Lapland

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Found A Statue In Rome With Bunny Socks

Image source: wigglingelephant

#26 Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring That They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

Image source: eppinizer

#27 This 2D Café We Visited In Seoul

Image source: aasquared3

#28 One Of My Bucket List Items Was To Visit This Stunning Town Where The Houses Are Literally Under The Rock

Beautiful white houses line up the narrow streets of Setenil de Las Bodegas.

Image source: screwywabbit

#29 Traveling Within Iceland Because We Couldn’t Go Elsewhere. Found These Guys Sheltering From The Wind

Image source: Microrator

#30 Desert Oasis In Peru – Huacachina

Image source: Forward2323

#31 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

Image source: rebordacao

#32 I Found This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh

Image source: mALLIC2k6, old.reddit.com

#33 Giant Hives Hanging From The Ceiling Enclosed In A Glass Case With Outdoor Access At The “Home Of Bees” In Poyales Del Hoyo, Spain

Image source: addisonfun

#34 This Slide At The Berlin Mall

Image source: mikenice1

#35 Here In Italy Bars Are Starting To Use Pasta As Straws To Reduce Plastic Use. Our Technology Amazes The World Another Time

Image source: GranFabio

#36 The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife

Image source: MonkeyMcBucks

#37 UPS In Italy Use These “Bicycle Trucks” To Deliver Packages To Places In The Narrow Streets Of Rome

Image source: hayaimonogachi

#38 This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala

Image source: Yellowman230

#39 Green Train In Lower Silesia, Poland

Image source: augustiner

#40 This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland

Image source: Solvargen

#41 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

Image source: aex_n53

#42 I Was Visiting The Gulf Of Mexico Last Week, And It Was Genuinely Difficult To See Where The Sea Stopped And The Sky Started

Image source: EkantTakePhotos

#43 My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th-Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

Image source: Sirnando138

#44 Α Trireme At The Piraeus Port, Greece

Image source: Athalos124

#45 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

Image source: Bnmakr1

#46 This McDonald’s Has A “Drive-Thru” For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

Image source: peter_the_meter

#47 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

Image source: TheWolvis

#48 Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald’s Serves Mcbaguettes

Image source: _ImpersonalJesus_

#49 The Bone Church In The Czech Republic

Image source: LightRifter

#50 This McDonald’s In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

Image source: timfox1

