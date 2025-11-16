50 Tourists Share Their Surprising Discoveries From Around The World

In hindsight, it seems a bit silly to be surprised by the unexpected when traveling. After all, the entire point is to see and experience new things, otherwise, why spend all the time and money? So one should at least expect some amount of surprises and fortunately for all of us, these travelers made sure to document the unusual or unexpected things they encountered while traversing the globe.
So, wherever you are, get comfortable and prepare to scroll through all the memorable little things tourists and travelers have run into, upvote the experiences that caught you by surprise, and be sure to comment your own stories. And if some of the things listed here are pretty normal where you are from, let us know!
#1 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy
Image source: MerleChi
#2 This Museum In Berlin Has “Touchable” Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People
Image source: ppmtn
#3 The Algerian Sahara By Night. With No Light Pollution, The Sky Is Truly Incredible
I spent four days camping out in the remote Algerian Sahara – just me and a local guide. I took a million photos but this was one of my favorites. Freezing cold at night, but free of all light pollution the sky was breathtakingly beautiful.
#4 An Albino Turtle I Saw On My Vacation In Sri Lanka
Image source: mouthfulloflemons
#5 After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists
100% worth it for seeing the sunrise alone.
Image source: feastandexist
#6 Rainy Day In Ireland
Image source: Mary Bardin
#7 In Denmark, Some Of Our Light Signals Are Small Vikings
Image source: Ulle82, Grubernator
#8 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky
Image source: KristjanHrannar
#9 My Hotel In China Has A Card To Give To A Taxi Driver So You Can Find Your Way Back
Image source: why_im_single
#10 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
Image source: diohondoriavylv
#11 Spotted The Hogwarts Express On My Trip To Scotland Last Year
Image source: Kiwizftw
#12 A Tram On The Stuttgart Rack Railway With A Trailer For Bikes. Stuttgart, Germany
Image source: LaSuze7
#13 In The Ancient Egypt, Cats Were Sacred Animals. It Seems That Nothing Has Changed Since Then
Image source: MorphaKnight
#14 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok – For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone
Image source: saksith
#15 Wuppertal’s Suspension Railway (Monorail), Germany
#16 This Tree In Morocco Is Filled With Real Goats Standing On It
Image source: freebird348, FlyingBirdSnake
#17 The Way These Trees Grew On A Street In Amsterdam
Image source: Neanderthal_Gene
#18 Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Cars
Image source: CommitteeOfTheHole, DEEP_SEA_MAX
#19 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver
Image source: _Goat_Juice_
#20 Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark
Image source: michaelsj92
#21 My Buddy And I Got Our Faces On The Foam Of Our Beers In Ireland
Image source: Nick_C12
#22 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale
Image source: AcerRubrum
#23 I Visited Antarctica Recently
Image source: _mitch_the_gr8
#24 This Albino Reindeer I Saw While Traveling In Finnish Lapland
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Found A Statue In Rome With Bunny Socks
Image source: wigglingelephant
#26 Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring That They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert
Image source: eppinizer
#27 This 2D Café We Visited In Seoul
Image source: aasquared3
#28 One Of My Bucket List Items Was To Visit This Stunning Town Where The Houses Are Literally Under The Rock
Beautiful white houses line up the narrow streets of Setenil de Las Bodegas.
Image source: screwywabbit
#29 Traveling Within Iceland Because We Couldn’t Go Elsewhere. Found These Guys Sheltering From The Wind
Image source: Microrator
#30 Desert Oasis In Peru – Huacachina
Image source: Forward2323
#31 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighborhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed
Image source: rebordacao
#32 I Found This Ceiling Light Full Of Rubber Ducks In A Pub In Edinburgh
Image source: mALLIC2k6, old.reddit.com
#33 Giant Hives Hanging From The Ceiling Enclosed In A Glass Case With Outdoor Access At The “Home Of Bees” In Poyales Del Hoyo, Spain
Image source: addisonfun
#34 This Slide At The Berlin Mall
Image source: mikenice1
#35 Here In Italy Bars Are Starting To Use Pasta As Straws To Reduce Plastic Use. Our Technology Amazes The World Another Time
Image source: GranFabio
#36 The Town We Vacationed In Has Red Street Lights To Not Mess With The Wildlife
Image source: MonkeyMcBucks
#37 UPS In Italy Use These “Bicycle Trucks” To Deliver Packages To Places In The Narrow Streets Of Rome
Image source: hayaimonogachi
#38 This Guy Makes Pizza Using Volcanic Vents On The Volcán De Pacaya In Guatemala
Image source: Yellowman230
#39 Green Train In Lower Silesia, Poland
Image source: augustiner
#40 This Warning Sign For Ghosts At An Old Castle In Poland
Image source: Solvargen
#41 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular
Image source: aex_n53
#42 I Was Visiting The Gulf Of Mexico Last Week, And It Was Genuinely Difficult To See Where The Sea Stopped And The Sky Started
Image source: EkantTakePhotos
#43 My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th-Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom
Image source: Sirnando138
#44 Α Trireme At The Piraeus Port, Greece
Image source: Athalos124
#45 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai
Image source: Bnmakr1
#46 This McDonald’s Has A “Drive-Thru” For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany
Image source: peter_the_meter
#47 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)
Image source: TheWolvis
#48 Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald’s Serves Mcbaguettes
Image source: _ImpersonalJesus_
#49 The Bone Church In The Czech Republic
Image source: LightRifter
#50 This McDonald’s In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In
Image source: timfox1
